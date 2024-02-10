Postecoglou warned elite Tottenham star will become latest Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ amid big Liverpool comparison

Tottenham Hotspur have been urged to hand ‘top-quality’ star Micky van de Ven a new contract amid concerns Real Madrid will look to make him a ‘Galactico’ signing in an upcoming transfer window.

Van De Ven was linked with a move to Liverpool last summer, but it was ultimately Tottenham who managed to snap him up. The North London side paid Wolfsburg an initial £34.5million to sign the centre-back, and the deal could rise to £43m depending on add-ons.

Van De Ven immediately formed a solid defensive partnership with Cristian Romero. The Dutchman was a huge miss when he was out injured between November 11 and December 31, but he has since returned from his hamstring issue and is once again keeping strikers at bay.

During the recent 2-2 draw with Everton, he stopped the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jack Harrison from having shots at goal by using his blistering speed to get back and put in vital blocks. His brilliant performance even led to him being labelled ‘Superman in a Rolls-Royce’ by one hugely impressed journalist.

Former Liverpool and Nottingham Forest centre-forward Stan Collymore has now made an intriguing comparison between Van De Ven and Anfield icon Steven Gerrard. He lavished praise on the 22-year-old defender but also sent Ange Postecoglou a big warning about Madrid taking him to Spain.

‘All the talk around him at the moment is about his speed across the ground after he became the fastest-ever player to play in the Premier League after being clocked at 37.38km/h against Brentford last month — he’s crazy fast!’ Collymore wrote in his column for CaughtOffside.

‘Van de Ven’s running style actually reminds me of Steven Gerrard, although Gerrard wasn’t as quick across the turf as Spurs’ number 37 is, when you watch clips of the two and how they move, they’re very similar.

‘But pace aside, Van de Ven looks like a top-quality signing. Fair play to Spurs’ recruitment department because even though he missed a chunk of the season out injured, he looks like he is going to be one of the signings of the season.’

Real Madrid, Man City might move for Tottenham star

After stating that Postecoglou would not be able to play his high defensive line without Van De Ven, Collymore added: ‘I think Spurs’ only concern will be keeping hold of him long-term. I really wouldn’t be surprised if Real Madrid or Manchester City come in for him in a season or two — they’ve both probably already got their eye on him.

‘Daniel Levy should already be preparing a new contract for him; one that includes a clause to prevent the club from losing a player that looks like becoming their most valuable asset.’

While there have not been any concrete links between Van De Ven and Madrid or Man City yet, it would make sense if the biggest clubs in the world are tracking his performances.

Van De Ven will be hoping to continue his classy form when Spurs host Brighton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

