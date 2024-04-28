Postecolgou buzzing as Tottenham move into ‘pole position’ to sign Arsenal, Chelsea target

Tottenham are looking to sign a new centre-back in the summer and Torino star Alessandro Buongiorno is reportedly at the top of their shortlist.

Ange Postecoglou has brought in Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin this season but the manager has recently revealed that he still wants more competition in the position.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Buongiorno’s impressive displays this term have resulted in him being chased by ‘half of Europe.’

From the Premier League, Arsenal and Chelsea have been keeping tabs on his situation, along with Spurs.

However, according to reports from Spain, as cited by CaughtOffside, Tottenham are the big favourites to sign the talented 24-year-old.

Buongiorno has made 25 Serie A appearances so far this season, helping Torino to an impressive 14 clean sheets and scoring three goals in the process.

The three-time-capped Italian international can play as a left-back as well as a centre-back, so could provide cover in both positions for Spurs.

Buongiorno is under contract until 2028, however, so Torino certainly won’t let him leave for a cheap fee.

Postecoglou knows Tottenham need defensive reinforcements

The report claims that Tottenham are in ‘pole position’ to sign Buongiorno this summer but will have to pay €40m (approx. £33.9m) to bring him in.

This would make him a more expensive addition than Dragusin, but Buongiorno’s performances certainly seem to warrant that fee.

Postecoglou admitted in an interview in March that Tottenham will be looking to bring in defensive reinforcements in the upcoming window.

“If you’re saying ‘is it an area we can strengthen?’, yes it’s an area we will probably look at,” he said.

“With all these things it’s about trying to strengthen the group as much as anything else. If you think about when I first arrived, we had maybe six or seven centre-backs at the club. So it’s not just numbers.

“It’s more about the ability of those players to play the football we want and to fit into what we’re trying to build here.

“I think it is an area of the park we will look to strengthen, but I think we’ll look to strengthen all areas of the park come the end of the season. That’s planning that’s already underway, and other people are in charge of it at the moment.”

Buongiorno makes an average of 2.2 tackles, 2.4 interceptions and wins 3.1 aerial duels per game – which would make him an asset for any top side.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see whether Tottenham are willing to match Torino’s €40m valuation of the defender.

