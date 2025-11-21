Predicted Tottenham XI vs Arsenal as EIGHT back in training, including shock starter

Thomas Frank revealed that eight Tottenham Hotspur players are back in training and potentially available for the big north London derby against Arsenal on Sunday, including one surprise addition.

Spurs head into the contest with their bitter rivals boasting the best away record in the Premier League this season, having won four and drawn one of their five outings on the road.

However, Tottenham will be going up against an Arsenal side who have the second-best home record in what promises to be a closely fought clash.

While The Gunners will be missing key centre-back Gabriel, Tottenham have had some surprisingly good news on the injury front for Frank.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of the game, Frank revealed that Pape Matar Sarr, Lucas Bergvall, Mohammed Kudus and Randal Kolo Muani all trained and are available for the game.

The news on the latter is the most surprising after he suffered a jaw injury on the draw with Manchester United before the international break. However, the France international has been cleared to play after being fitted with a protective mask.

Frank said: “They are good, most of them. Pape [Matar Sarr] and Lucas [Bergvall] both trained and available. [Randal] Kolo Muani trained and available, he will wear a mask. Dom [Solanke] is not ready yet. We want to be absolutely sure when we put him out there, no setbacks.”

The Tottenham boss also had updates on the likes of Radu Dragusin, Archie Gray, Ben Davies and Kota Takai, adding: “Radu is in full training. Played his first 45 minutes in nine months last week. Trained fully today. He is very close to being selected. Kota and Ben both trained with the team today. Archie trained with the team today.”

Tottenham predicted line-up vs Arsenal

