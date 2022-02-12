Predicted Tottenham team for game against Wolves: Conte could give starts to new talent

Following a devastating late loss in the week, the predicted Tottenham team for their next fixture could see Antonio Conte look to new signings.

Spurs have been on a tough run in the Premier League of late. Following on from a win against Leicester in January, they have lost two league games.

Chelsea beat them 2-0, and Southampton came back from a goal behind to win 3-2 in the last game.

Speaking before this weekend’s game, Conte mentioned the possibility of new signings playing.

“For sure this could be a possibility [Bentancur and Kulusevski starting]. We have another day of training to make our decision. They are working with the team and I prefer to wait until tomorrow to make the decision on the starting XI,” he said.

The boss also hinted at the reliance on two established players.

“Yeah but we need them [Romero and Son]. I know very well to play three games in eight days could be not a risk but take a bit of a risk, we need them. They’re important players for us, especially at the back,” he said.

“Dier at this moment is out and Romero has to play. Sonny we need up front because he’s an important player. I think I’m not telling you a stupid thing that these are important players. They will play.”

Last time out – Tottenham 2-3 Southampton

The Tottenham defence struggled to deal with Southampton’s attack.

Davinson Sanchez was joined by Cristian Romero and Ben Davies as a back three.

Arturo Vidal to leave Inter Milan for Conte reunion at Tottenham Arturo Vidal to leave Inter Milan for Tottenham

Harry Winks and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg played in the midfield, with the latter providing for Spurs’ first goal.

The front three of Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Lucas Moura each put in solid performances, with Son getting on the score sheet.

Predicted Tottenham team against Wolves

Hugo Lloris will likely play in net, with Sanchez, Romero and Davies ahead of him. Sanchez will need to put in a better performance than the one against Southampton.

Emerson Royal and Reguilon could play as the wing-backs.

Rodrigo Bentancur could come in for his full league debut alongside Hojbjerg.

Kane and Lucas should be joined by danger-man Son. Though we will likely see Kulusevski, but it may just be from the bench again.

Predicted Tottenham XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Romero, Davies; Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane, Son