Thomas Frank looks set to bow to the will of many Tottenham Hotspur fans and make two bold changes to his starting line-up for Saturday’s lunchtime trip to Leeds United, one of which will likely please the home support too.

Spurs have drawn three of their last four games and, apart from the first half against Wolves last weekend, have been poor in their last two outings in particular.

Indeed, they barely deserved anything from the Champions League 2-2 draw against Bodo/Glimt in Norway on Tuesday evening, only having an impact on the game once Frank sent on the likes of Xavi Simons, Mohammed Kudus and Archie Gray.

And that trio are all set to start for Tottenham at Elland Road, in what will be a real homecoming for Gray after he left Leeds to move to the capital in the summer of 2023.

To that end, let’s take a look at TEAMtalk’s predicted XI to face Daniel Farke’s side, with one positional change also what Spurs fans have been calling for…

GK: Guglielmo Vicario

The Italian has looked a bit shaky of late, especially when it comes to some of his kicking, and needs to show more composure. But he is just as likely to pull off the odd incredible save or two, so he keeps his place. He needs to watch out, though, as Antonín Kinsky is coming.

RB: Pedro Porro

Porro had a tough time coping with reported Spurs target Jens Petter Hauge on Tuesday night but remains a massive threat with his crossing ability going forward.

CB – Cristian Romero

Missed the Bodo clash purely as a precaution but is set to return as skipper at Elland Road and has had a tremendous start to the new campaign.

CB – Micky van de Ven

Has been equally impressive alongside Romero and was made captain for the night in Norway, grabbing a goal and putting on another superb display on what was a tough evening for the Tottenham backline.

LB – Destiny Udogie

Was rested at Bodo in midweek but did come on late in the game as Tottenham searched for an equaliser. Is starting to look more like the Udogie was so impressive at the start of Ange Postecoglou’s first season in charge.

CM – Joao Palhinha

A no-brainer here as Palhinha returns to the starting XI after Spurs looked so open against Bodo and were dominated in the centre of the park. The Portuguese international has been nothing short of outstanding in a Tottenham shirt so far and could have his loan switch triggered into a permanent one as early as January.

CM – Archie Gray

This is where it starts to get interesting for Spurs and Leeds fans alike as Gray returns to Elland Road to face his old club.

The England Under-21 star deserves a start after playing superbly in the Carabao Cup win over Doncaster and then making an immediate impression off the bench against Bodo.

Gray offers more of an engine in the middle of Frank’s midfield and also more mobility over the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur and Pape Sarr – who both struggled badly on Tuesday night.

Simons handed starting No.10 role

AM – Xavi Simons

This is the change that most Tottenham fans wanted to see in the Premier League, with Simons given the chance to operate in his best position – having had some stick so far for his performances in north London.

It’s harsh on Lucas Bergvall, but he really struggled to impact the game in midweek and it’s time for Simons to show that creative spark in the No.10 role, rather than being shoved out to the left flank.

RW – Mohammed Kudus

Another no-brainer here as Kudus returns to the right wing, having been Tottenham’s biggest attacking threat through the first part of the new season.

Yes, there needs to be more end product, but Kudus oozes quality on the ball and will cause plenty of issues for the Leeds defence.

ST – Richarlison

Little choice here with Dominic Solanke and Randal Kolo Muani still not fit to start.

Richarlison looked a little lost against Bodo but was often isolated with no support players around him.

With worries over his workload, there is a chance that Frank turns to Mathys Tel again through the middle. However, that has not worked so far, meaning Richarlison has to go again.

LW – Wilson Odobert

A coin toss between two players who have struggled in the problematic left-sided position, but it’s Odobert who gets the nod over Brennan Johnson.

It’s time for the talented French attacker to deliver, and the hope is that it starts at Elland Road.

