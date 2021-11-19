Predicted Tottenham team to face Leeds: Conte solves major headache

The Premier League returns to action after the final international break of the year and Antonio Conte’s predicted Tottenham team against Leeds features a midfield headache.

Conte is only two matches into his Spurs reign but has already stamped his mark on the club. Indeed, his trademark three-man defence – which served him so well at Chelsea as they won the Premier League – has returned.

The Italian manager has also got off to an unbeaten start. Tottenham downed Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League before drawing 0-0 with Everton in the Premier League.

Up next is a clash against Leeds – with their team predictions here – and the international break has allowed Conte to see more of what he has called a sense of belonging at his new club.

“After only two or three weeks, it is not easy to understand all the environment at Tottenham,” he said. But for sure, I have a positive feeling because I see the people who work here, not only the players but all the people that work here in Tottenham. They’re totally involved in Tottenham’s project.

“This is very important because what happens off the pitch can bring add points on the table.

“In my managerial career, to involve all the people and to give them the right importance is the right way. Every single person that works at Tottenham has to feel they are important. For me, the sense of belonging is this.”

Last time out – Everton 0-0 Tottenham

Conte’s first Premier League game in charge of Tottenham saw the same players former boss Nuno Espirito Santo used operate in a different system.

Emerson Royal and Sergio Reguilon played as wing-backs instead of full-backs. Meanwhile, Ben Davies, Eric Dier and Cristian Romero formed the three-man defence.

Romero had received red against Vitesse but came straight back in for the final match before the international break.

Further forward, standout midfield pair Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg started again, as they have done throughout the Premier League season so far.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min played up top alongside Lucas Moura, although the lack of goals for the trio continued.

Predicted Tottenham team against Leeds

However, Conte will be forced into changes against Leeds, as he pointed out in his pre-match press conference.

Centre-back Romero picked up an injury on international duty. His Argentina team-mate Giovani Lo Celso also received a knock.

Elsewhere, Hojbjerg did not play in either of Denmark’s games but could return and Skipp is suspended, having picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Everton.

As such, Harry Winks could come in alongside Hojbjerg in midfield. As for Tanguy Ndomble, Conte insisted that he “has the talent” but must put in more work for the team. In the back three, Davinson Sanchez could come in for Romero.

Up top, though, Kane will be looking to continue his fine goalscoring form after hitting seven in two matches for England.

Predicted Tottenham XI: Lloris; Davies, Dier, Sanchez; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Winks, Reguilon, Moura, Son, Kane