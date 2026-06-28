Tottenham insider John Wenham believes a Premier League rival will secure the signing of Lucas Bergvall, which is directly relevant to Elliot Anderson’s impending move to Manchester City.

Bergvall informed Spurs that he wanted to leave for a new challenge on June 21. Reports suggested he sees little way of forcing his way into Roberto De Zerbi’s plans, and therefore wants to find another club to give him regular minutes at No.8.

Reports of late have suggested Nottingham Forest want to land the Swede, and Spurs insider Wenham feels that move has a good chance of going through.

He told Tottenham News: “I think Lucas Bergvall will leave Tottenham. I think he’ll have a fantastic career.

“We’re probably going to have to drop £85million each if we are to sign Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

“I think we’ll recover between £40-45million, maybe even £50m, on Bergvall. I could see the link to Nottingham Forest happening.

“Forest are getting big money for Elliot Anderson, and then they can pay half that fee, or maybe a little bit under half that fee, to get Bergvall through the door.”

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Forest plans clear regarding Bergvall

TEAMtalk can confirm that Forest are indeed one of many European clubs eager to sign Bergvall from Spurs.

Sources have made it clear that, amid Manchester City’s heavy pursuit of Anderson, which appears close to completion, the Midlanders want to land multiple new midfielders.

Bergvall is viewed as an excellent option both now and down the line – and it therefore looks that he’d get his wish of regular minutes.

He has refused to commit his future to Spurs, which and alongside reports of his desire to exit, that seems to tell its own story.

Bergvall said of late: “Right now, I’m just trying to focus on the World Cup. Whatever happens after that, I’ll deal with it then. I’m fully focused on the World Cup.”

Meanwhile, while there is some discrepancy over what Forest will earn from the sale of Anderson to City, £130million is the most widely-accepted number, and that is what TEAMtalk understands it will be.

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