Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick has reportedly emerged as a 2022 target for a quintet of Premier League clubs.

The Czech Republic forward is one of the top scorers in the Bundesliga this season, with his total of 16 goals leaving him sandwiched between Bayern Munich’s goal machine Robert Lewandowski (19) and Dortmund hotshot Erling Haaland (13).

The 25-year-old was a standout star at Euro 2020 earlier this year, a tournament in which he finished alongside Cristiano Ronaldo as top scorer. He was also nominated for the FIFA Puskas Award for his halfway-line effort against Scotland in the group stage.

Clubs from England have been chasing Schick for some time, with 90min claiming that scouting reports on the player have delivered favourable results.

The report adds that runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City are keen on a deal. But they are joined by Tottenham, Arsenal, West Ham and Everton, who’ve all watched Schick recently.

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick is also a known admirer of the attacker. The German signed Schick during his final year as manager of RB Leipzig.

Spurs miss out on Lorenzo Insigne as MLS move imminent Lorenzo Insigne is close to signing a big money contract with MLS club Toronto FC as he blows off interest from Tottenham and Antonio Conte

However, Leverkusen are in no hurry to sell a player who was valued at around £36million last summer. Indeed, a recent report suggested that the German outfit are unlikely to cash in until next summer, rather than in January, with Newcastle also said to have shown an interest.

Schick has scored a career total of 69 goals in 212 games. However, it’s fair to say that his career has only really taken off since joining Leverkusen.

Over the past two campaigns, he has notched 29 times in 53 appearances.

Tottenham monitoring Swedish star

Meanwhile, Tottenham are reportedly ‘gathering information’ on Bologna star Mattias Svanberg with the situation beginning to worry the Serie A outfit.

The dynamic midfielder is catching the eye in Italy amid some impressive displays this season. Becoming a regular fixture in their side, Svanberg has three goals and two assists from 17 Serie A starts. Indeed, he’s a huge part of Sinisa Mihajlovic’s side as they look towards a top-half finish this season.

However, with just 18 months left on his deal, Bologna know they must act fast to tie Svanberg down.

Indeed, it seems the vultures are quickly beginning to circle for the 22-year-old. As such, reports have strongly linked him with a move to Tottenham, while last week it was suggested that Arsenal are seemingly keen.

The likes of AC Milan and Inter Milan have also been linked with January moves.

To that end, Bologna seemingly have a price on his head should his suitors come calling.

Now, as per Calciomercato, it is Tottenham who are leading the charge. They claim director Fabio Paratici is beginning to gather information around the player and to find out what it would cost to lure him to Spurs.

READ MORE: Franck Kessie transfer steer plants big seed of doubt in Conte masterplan