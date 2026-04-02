Roberto de Zerbi could reunite with a former Brighton star at Tottenham

Roberto de Zerbi is looking to bring a former Brighton stalwart to Tottenham this summer, and the new manager has reasons to be hopeful that a deal can be struck, per reports.

The Italian coach has been appointed on a five-year contract after Spurs eventually convinced him to join in the midst of a relegation battle, and a squad rebuild seems likely and necessary.

De Zerbi’s first task will be to guide Tottenham away from the relegation zone, but plans are already being made behind the scenes for the summer transfer window.

According to Italian outlet MilanLive, De Zerbi is keen on a reunion with former Brighton left-back Pervis Estupinan.

The Ecuadorian international was considered one of the Premier League’s best full-backs during his time with Brighton. Under De Zerbi, he made 64 appearances for the Seagulls, notching four goals and 12 assists in the process.

However, Estupinan has struggled to find his feet in Serie A since making a £17million switch to AC Milan last summer, and he is now out of the starting XI.

The report claims ‘he will be leaving’ Milan this summer. Estupinan’s entourage have already begun looking for his next move. Atletico Madrid are in the mix to sign him, but De Zerbi’s appointment has allegedly ‘paved the way’ for him to join Spurs instead.

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Tottenham eye Estupinan amid Udogie uncertainty

Tottenham’s summer business all depends on whether they can avoid relegation, but should they do so, then signing Estupinan could make a lot of sense.

The 28-year-old thrived under De Zerbi and he is said to ‘particularly appreciate’ the player, suggesting he is indeed keen for him to join him at Spurs.

The links with Estupinan come amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Tottenham left-back Destiny Udogie.

TEAMtalk correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, revealed back in January that club officials are weighing up options for Udogie, including a possible loan or permanent exit in the summer, to make way for fresh talent.

Udogie has faced recurring injury issues and inconsistent form this season, prompting more questions about his reliability moving forward.

He is now back to fitness, so it will be interesting to see how prominently he features under his compatriot De Zerbi.

But if he does leave in the summer, amid interest from Serie A clubs, then Estupinan may well be an option Tottenham give serious consideration to.

Latest Tottenham news: West Ham star wanted / Fulham ace eyed

Meanwhile, we revealed in an update earlier today that Tottenham are considered ‘frontrunners’ in the race to sign West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville.

If the Hammers are relegated then a departure is highly likely for the Dutchman, who is also admired by Everton, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, and Brentford.

In other news, we understand that Spurs are also considering a move for Fulham star Harry Wilson, who is out of contract at the season’s end.

If Fulham are unable to tie Wilson down to a contract extension then competition to sign him on a free transfer will be fierce, which is no surprise given his excellent form this season.

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