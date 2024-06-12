Prime Tottenham target being ‘pressured’ to join Euro giant in damaging Postecoglou blow

Tottenham Hotspur need to step up their bid to sign Conor Gallagher if they are to give Ange Postecoglou his main midfield target, as reports claim a major European club is pushing hard to land him first.

Gallagher appears to be following in the footsteps of another Chelsea academy graduate, Mason Mount. He will soon enter the final 12 months of his contract, and this has set up the possibility of him leaving Chelsea for a Premier League rival.

While Mount joined Manchester United in a £60million deal last summer, Gallagher has emerged as a top objective for Tottenham boss Postecoglou.

The 58-year-old feels Gallagher has all the attributes to thrive in his Tottenham setup and is resultantly pushing Spurs chiefs to forge an agreement.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Gillan recently revealed that Spurs are planning to make an official offer to bring the England star to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But that bid still has not materialised, and Aston Villa are now ready to provide Spurs with competition for Gallagher’s capture. Although, Villa are not the only club Spurs need to watch out for.

In recent weeks, Gallagher has been linked with a surprise move to La Liga, as Atletico Madrid are keen on him.

According to the latest reports emerging from Spain, Atleti feel they are in a strong position to land the 24-year-old.

Tottenham transfers: Atleti go all out for Conor Gallagher

Diego Simeone’s side are ‘putting pressure’ on both Gallagher and Chelsea as they push to strike a deal.

Atleti will start the bidding at €30-35m (£25-29.5m), and that opening proposal could arrive in the coming days.

Chelsea, meanwhile, want more than £40m before selling the fan-favourite and could even hold out for £50m.

But with Gallagher’s contract running down, Atleti know that Chelsea will eventually have to drop their demands.

The La Liga giants will have to put on a huge charm offensive to prise Gallagher out of the Premier League, as he has only ever played in England before.

But Atleti feel they can oust Spurs as Gallagher’s most likely next destination by offering him Champions League football, something Postecoglou cannot.

Of course, Villa can offer Gallagher that too, though Atleti have a more illustrious recent history than the West Midlands outfit.

Atleti will also try to convince the former Crystal Palace loanee on a switch to the Wanda Metropolitano by pointing out the success of English players abroad, such as their former star Kieran Trippier, Bayern Munich talisman Harry Kane and Real Madrid ace Jude Bellingham.

