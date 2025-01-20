Tottenham are considering a blockbuster move for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap THIS MONTH but could face competition from Chelsea, TEAMtalk understands.

Spurs are having a woeful season and currently sit 15th in the Premier League table – just eight points outside the relegation zone – and there is serious pressure on manager Ange Postecoglou.

As we have consistently reported, Tottenham’s hierarchy are keen to back Postecoglou with several new additions this month. So far, though, they’ve only signed goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky.

Spurs are keen to sign some new defenders and a front man too and TEAMtalk can reveal an update on their striker hunt.

Sources state that Ipswich star Delap is admired by Postecoglou and Tottenham are open to making a move for the 21-year-old this month.

The former Manchester City man also has serious interest from Chelsea. The Blues have been considering a move for Delap this month but now face competition from Spurs.

Tottenham are in a very strong position with regards to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) and as we revealed last week, they have been in talks with six different players recently, so the final weeks of the January window will be busy for the London club.

Tottenham, Chelsea very interested in Liam Delap

Delap has been a key player for Ipswich this season and is a key reason why they’re in with a chance of surviving relegation, although it’ll be tough for Kieran McKenna’s side.

Clubs are beginning to queue up for Delap and Tottenham are poised to join the race for his signature.

Spurs have suffered with an incredible amount of injuries to key players and` main striker Dominic Solanke is now unavailable after picking up a knock in training, which will keep him out for a few weeks at least.

Spurs are keen to bring in more support for Solanke regardless of his injury and Delap is viewed as a good option who could come in and make an immediate impact.

The obstacle to an agreement is that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy isn’t willing to overpay for any player and is reluctant to join a battle for Delap that could see his price ramp up.

Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu is a good example of Levy’s approach as he was on Tottenham’s radar until Manchester United joined the race and now it looks like Old Trafford will be his destination.

From Delap’s point of view, he is keen to play at the highest level possible and there is an acceptance behind the scenes at Ipswich that he will leave at the end of the season.

Sources at Ipswich have been clear that they have no intention of selling Delap this month but money talks and the right offer may force them to re-think their position.

McKenna’s side will demand a minimum of £40million for the striker this month and it remains to be seen whether Levy is willing to go that high for him.