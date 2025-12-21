Tottenham primed for stunning Barcelona raid but sources identify worrying obstacle to any move

Tottenham are on the hunt for a new keeper in January

Sources can reveal that Tottenham Hotspur are ready to rival the likes of Chelsea and West Ham United in the race to sign a veteran Barcelona star, who is actively being pushed out in Catalonia.

The LaLiga giants are hoping to offload goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and that means one of the best keepers in the world is potentially up for grabs.

To that end, we put the question to our transfer insider Dean Jones, as to the likelihood of Ter Stegen ending up in the Premier League, with Spurs in the mix.

In terms of Tottenham’s interest in signing a new No.1, that has stemmed from Guglielmo Vicario’s struggles this season. The Italy international has made a number of high-profile errors of late, leading to speculation he could be replaced in the new year.

But speaking about the experienced Germany star, Jones said: “It’s not going to be straight forward, as his high wages are going to prove to be an obstacle as well as his desire to move.

“He returned to the Barcelona side this week for his first game in a long time, yet there is no longer-term plan for him at the club.

“As one of the highest-paid players in the squad, it’s not ideal to just have him on the bench, but there does not seem to be much intent from him to move.

“I’m told Barca have been hoping that an English side might show interest – even on loan – to cover some of the financial hit.

“Indeed, the Premier League has the most spending power, so it’s seen as one of the most likely destinations he could consider. But at the moment there are no concrete signs of a move.

“Barcelona attempted to offload Ter Stegen during the summer and brought in Joan Garcia, and the hope has been that he shows a renewed willingness to move in order to secure regular playing time ahead of the World Cup.

“In England, the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea and West Ham are viewed as potential destinations that could be targeted. Indeed, that follows up on information also gathered by my colleague Fraser Fletcher surrounding Ter Stegen’s future.

“However, at present, I’m told there is no active interest in the 33-year-old Germany international.”

