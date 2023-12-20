Priority Postecoglou signing not stopping Tottenham chase for lethal £39m striker with speed to burn

It’s common knowledge that Ange Postecoglou has made the signing of another centre-back his top priority in the January transfer window, but that will not reportedly stop Tottenham from continuing their chase for a lethal Eredivisie striker.

The Spurs boss recently stated that the club will try and do their winter window business quickly, especially with injuries continuing to bite hard and international absences also brewing ahead of the African Cup of Nations and Asian Cup.

Skipper Son Heung-min will be heading to latter in January, while midfield duo Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr will also be representing Mali and Senegal respectively in the Ivory Coast.

That led Postecoglou to tell Standard Sport: “The reason [we want to do business early] is obviously where we’re at injury-wise and the players we’re going to miss.

“We’ve got some significant games in January and signing somebody late in the month could mean they haven’t been able to make an impact in those games. It is a challenge, I get that, but everyone at the club is working hard to get the best outcomes for us and we’ll see how it goes.”

Postecoglou is thought to want three new additions on board, a new central defender, a midfielder and another central attacker.

The injury to Micky van de Ven and three-match suspension for Cristian Romero after the Chelsea loss really highlighted the lack of cover defensively, with Tottenham going from looking very strong at the back to incredibly vulnerable.

The north London club are looking to resolve those defensive concerns by beating Manchester United to the signing of Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo, with transfer insider Fabrizio Romano revealing that talks have taken place over a deal for the former Barcelona man.

However, the club are yet to replace record goalscorer Harry Kane after his summer exit to Bayern Munich, and a fresh report has revealed they are still pushing to land Feyenoord frontman Santiago Gimenez.

The news comes as Richarlison continued to be linked with a switch to Saudi Arabia, despite notching three goals in two games since returning to his favoured central striking role.

Gimenez a different threat to Richarlison

Gimenez offers something the Brazilian does not though, in the form of tremendous pace and the ability to run in behind.

The Mexico international has scored 18 goals in 16 Eredivisie appearances this season and is regarded as one of Europe’s most in-form marksmen right now.

And Tottenham insider Paul O’Keefe says Gimenez is one of a number of forwards the club are weighing up moves for. Indeed, he states that Spurs are “assessing” Gimenez ahead of a potential swoop next year.

The 22-year-old has the sort of game that should be well-suited to the demands of the Premier League and could be available for as little £39million by the time the winter window opens.

Former Liverpool striker Dirk Kuyt is certainly a big fan, judging by his comments on the Feyenoord attacking talent.

He told One Football, via ESPN: “He’s back here in the middle of the defenders and he’s really fast.

“Watching the keeper before he shoots, the rest. In my opinion, he is currently the best striker in the Eredivisie.”

If Spurs can get their hands on Gimenez, it will certainly bring them another dimension in attack, allowing Son to revert full-time to his left-wing position ahead of James Maddison’s return next month in the No.10 role.

Tottenham are back in action on Saturday when they host in-form Everton in the Premier League.

