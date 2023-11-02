Proposed Tottenham transfer goes up in smoke; second deal fares no better after AC Milan hijack

Tottenham have ‘no interest’ in pursuing a heavily rumoured centre-back target, though a defender who is on their radar could be snatched by AC Milan, according to reports.

It’s been smooth sailing for Ange Postecoglou and co in the early going this season. The Australian has his Tottenham side firing on all cylinders and the club’s forward players in particular are thriving on the greater freedom they’ve been afforded.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Guglielmo Vicario has settled quickly, while Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven wasted no time striking up a formidable centre-back pairing.

However, reliable depth beyond that pair does appear to be lacking. Tottenham were in the market for a second established centre-half last summer, though ultimately settled with just Van de Ven. Ashley Phillips – signed from Blackburn Rovers – is viewed as a longer-term project.

With Davinson Sanchez sold to Galatasaray and Clement Lenglet now at Aston Villa, Eric Dier or Ben Davies would be the next man up if injuries hit.

Davies is a full-back by trade, while Dier does not appear to be all that fancied by Postecoglou.

As such, Spurs reportedly harbour ambitions of signing centre-back depth in January. One player persistently linked with the club is Galatasaray’s Denmark international, Victor Nelsson.

However, according to a fresh update from Football Insider, Tottenham will not be moving for the 25-year-old.

FI categorically stated: ‘Tottenham have no interest in signing Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson in January’.

Edmond Tapsoba was on the club’s radar over the summer, though with Bayer Leverkusen in a Bundesliga title race, he won’t be going anywhere in January.

AC Milan to succeed where Tottenham failed?

Another defender Tottenham sized up in the off-season – and actually tabled a £20m bid for – was Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly.

The 25-year-old ultimately stayed put amid Bournemouth’s refusal to sell and Tottenham’s inability to shift Dier.

But with Kelly’s contract with the Cherries due to expire at season’s end, a winter window sale makes perfect sense for Bournemouth.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, Serie A giants Juventus and AC Milan have both entered the race to sign Kelly. What’s more, Milan are actively “working on” the deal right now.

