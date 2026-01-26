PSG star Kang‑in Lee has been the subject of an enquiry from Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur have seen an enquiry for Kang‑in Lee knocked back this month, with Paris Saint‑Germain making it clear the South Korean playmaker will not be leaving, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

As we previously reported, Tottenham are actively searching for a versatile attacker capable of operating off the left or across the front line. Their recruitment team has cast a wide net, assessing high‑profile options such as Kenan Yildiz, Rodrygo, Ademola Lookman, Savinho, Christos Tzolis and Maghnes Akliouche.

However, we can now reveal that Tottenham also made an approach for Kang‑in Lee, who is one of PSG’s standout creative sparks.

Spurs, who have a very good understanding of the South Korean market thanks to the success of Son Heung‑min, asked whether a loan deal would be possible.

However, sources confirm PSG responded swiftly and decisively, informing the north London side that Lee would not be allowed to leave.

Luis Enrique is a strong admirer of the 24‑year‑old and sees him as an important part of his squad, even if his minutes have fluctuated this season.

To date, Lee has been limited to just 21 appearances across all competitions, and having seen a modest 867 minutes of action in Ligue 1. In the Champions League, his game time has been even more fleeting, stepping off the bench on five occasions in just 171 minutes of action.

Tottenham were not alone in their interest; we can also reveal with Atletico Madrid also having made enquiries over a deal to bring the former Valencia player back to LaLiga.

However, the European champions’ response to Atletico was the same: firm rejection.

Insiders, however, suggest Lee may reassess his situation in the summer, depending on how he views his long‑term prospects at PSG and giving Spurs hopes over a future deal.

Despite starting 11 Ligue 1 matches, he has yet to start a Champions League game and has made more substitute appearances than starts across all competitions.

For now, though, PSG have shut the door – leaving Spurs to continue their search for attacking reinforcements elsewhere.

