PSG tell Tottenham conditions to seal extremely risky signing, as top source confirms approach coming

Tottenham are ‘considering’ an approach for a high quality PSG star, though his profile may not suit Ange Postecoglou and the terms the Parisians are demanding make a deal doubly risky for Spurs.

TEAMtalk were informed back on December 31 that Tottenham aim to be among the busiest clubs with regards to arrivals this month. Additions are being sought in four positions – goalkeeper, centre-back, winger and striker.

The first on that last has already been ticked off through the £12.5m signing of Antonin Kinsky. However, progress on the other three fronts has been tougher to make.

Today’s update regards the centre-back chase, with PSG’s Milan Skriniar in the spotlight once again.

Multiple outlets have reported on Tottenham’s interest in the 29-year-old who’s won both Serie A and Ligue 1 titles with Inter Milan and PSG respectively over the past few seasons.

And according to a fresh update from journalist Ben Jacobs, Tottenham are considering a loan bid. However, PSG’s preference if they do wave goodbye to Skriniar is a permanent move.

“Spurs considering an initial loan, but PSG want Skriniar’s exit to be permanent,” reported Jacobs on X.

Why signing Milan Skriniar would be a risk

There are no doubts around Skriniar’s defensive ability. He was among the best Serie A had to offer during his time with Inter and remains a high quality option despite not featuring all that regularly at PSG.

However, for all the qualities Skriniar possesses, pace and mobility cannot realistically be described as being amongst them.

Skriniar thrived in a back three at Inter, whereas Postecoglou features just two centre-backs at Spurs. What’s more, the Tottenham manager’s familiar high line could present a problem for Skriniar.

Pace is among the most important traits a centre-back must boast to make Spurs’ high line work. A sluggish centre-half who is reluctant to push up and subsequently struggles to chase down an attacker when the ball is played over the top poses an obvious problem.

And as Jacobs mentioned, the only way to sign Skriniar – at least if PSG get their way – is via a permanent deal.

If Skriniar joined and quickly proved unsuited to Postecoglou’s tactics, Spurs would be stuck with a highly-paid dud who turns 30 next month.

A worthy compromise could come in the form of Tottenham requesting a loan that contains an option – not an obligation – to buy.

That would give Tottenham six months to assess whether Skriniar is worthy of a permanent move, though it would also require PSG to relax the demands they’ve currently adopted.

Latest Tottenham news – Richarlison quits? / AC Milan, Barcelona raids

In other news, Football Insider claimed Richarlison has made his mind up and he wants to QUIT Tottenham.

The Brazilian is claimed to be sick of his squad role at Spurs and now looks favourably on a heavily-linked transfer to Saudi Arabia.

Elsewhere, TBR Football claim Tottenham have interjected themselves into the race to sign AC Milan centre-back, Fikayo Tomori.

Milan are open to selling the England international, 27, if a sizeable bid is lodged. Competition is coming by way of Juventus who’ve shifted their focus on to Tomori after their quest to prise Ronald Araujo out of Barcelona hit a dead end.

Finally, Spanish outlet Sport claim Spurs could satisfy their desire to sign a new winger by landing Ansu Fati from Barcelona.

Tottenham along with West Ham are claimed to have tabled an offer, though details beyond that vague statement were light.

In any case, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Fati is a player Barcelona are willing to offload. A six-month loan – potentially with a view to a permanent deal in the future – is the most likely exit scenario for Fati.

The 22-year-old has prior Premier League experience after spending the 2023/24 season on loan at Brighton.