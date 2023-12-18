Pundit claims ‘unbelievable’ Tottenham star is best in his position: ‘He has got everything’

Tottenham have got their season back on track after securing back-to-back wins and a top pundit believes one of the club’s newest additions has played a major role in a successful first half of the campaign overall for Ange Postecoglou’s men.

Having been top of the Premier League table after 10 games, Spurs then suffered a dramatic collapse to lose four in five games as Postecoglou was hit by major injuries and self-inflicted suspensions.

However, wins over Newcastle and Nottingham Forest have steadied the ship somewhat ahead of this weekend’s clash with in-form Everton in north London.

And former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor believes that Tottenham left-back Destiny Udogie has emerged as the best player in his position in the Premier League this season.

The Italy international was signed by Tottenham in the summer of 2022 but spent his first season back on loan at his old club Udinese, where he enjoyed another outstanding campaign in Serie A.

The arrival of Postecoglou as a permanent replacement for Antonio has led to a complete change in football philosophy and the Australian has leaned heavily on full-backs Udogie and Pedro Porro to play inside and move into midfield to outnumber opponents.

That tactic has mostly worked well and were it not for injuries to key players such as Micky van de Ven, James Maddison and more recently Rodrigo Bentancur then who knows where Spurs might be in the table now.

And Agbonlahor feels that Udogie’s dynamic and aggressive approach has been like a breath of fresh air in the English top flight.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the former Premier League forward said: “He [Udogie] is probably the best left-back in the league. He is good on the ball. He is strong. He is aggressive.

“He has got everything as a left-back. Unbelievable.”

One thing Udogie does lack, however, is discipline, having already been sent off once this season while he will also miss Saturday’s match after picking up his fifth booking of the season at Forest.

His absence will either mean right-back Emerson Royal will fill the left-back role, or Postecoglou could switch Ben Davies back to his natural position and bring in Eric Dier centrally.

Everton are sure to make it a tough game though, having lost just one of their last nine matches in all competitions. Indeed, the Toffees have won their last four games and would be sitting 10th in the table were it not for their 10-point deduction for breaching FFP rules.

