Harry Kane could be straight out of the door as well if Antonio Conte leaves Tottenham Hotspur, according to one pundit predicting money will also be a factor.

Kane seems to be back to his best after a difficult first half of the season. He scored a brace against Manchester City – who tried to sign him in the summer – last weekend, before drawing a blank against Burnley in midweek but getting back on the scoresheet and adding an assist against Leeds United on Saturday.

The England captain is now rediscovering the kind of form that made Man City want him. As such, transfer rumours will continue to linger.

Kane is out of contract with Tottenham in 2024. There is a feeling that City could be joined by rivals Manchester United in their pursuit in future.

But Spurs will continue to count on Kane, hoping they can do so for years to come. It will all depend, though, on who the manager is.

That’s according to pundit Danny Mills, who hasn’t noticed major improvements under Conte and thinks if the Italian leaves, it could be the final straw for Kane.

Mills told Football Insider: “He did okay on Wednesday [against Burnley], but he wasn’t quite at the same level as against Man City.

“He didn’t look too much of a threat, and he wasn’t up against world-class defenders. The team needed to help him out and play a bit better as well, but even still – you expect a lot more from him.

Kane could go to Man United Harry Kane could force a move out if his conditions aren't met.

“It’s going to come down to money with his future. But if Conte leaves, that’s it – he’ll be desperate to leave.

“He probably thought Conte was going to bring a massive improvement, but it hasn’t quite happened. The manager is starting to come out and say ‘I can’t do any more’.

“You just start to think – is it the manager that’s the problem? Or is it the players?”

Conte future in doubt

Conte said after the loss to Burnley that he was unsure if he is up to the task of turning Tottenham’s fortunes around. He remained in his post for the subsequent win over Leeds, but there are some fears he could quit in the summer.

The former Chelsea manager is only under contract until the end of next season, but some believe he may end his commitment to the club one year early. Whether that would have repercussions for Kane’s future remains to be seen.

The 28-year-old is believed to be happy working under Conte but is yet to make a definitive commitment about his long-term future. Reports have indicated he will also be waiting to see what the club’s transfer approach will be in the summer.

Kane has spent his entire professional career as a Tottenham player, only leaving for some formative loan spells in his younger days.

Kane compared to vintage Man Utd star

While Kane wasn’t at the same level against Burnley, he was certainly at his best against Leeds.

Speaking on BT Sport‘s coverage of Tottenham’s 4-0 win over the Whites, Rio Ferdinand and Peter Crouch drooled over Kane’s display at Elland Road.

Ferdinand said of his assist: “We were sitting here, me and Peter, going ‘play it, play it’. Not often do you say it and the execution is as exquisite as that.

Crouch added: “There’s lots of factors isn’t there… there’s having the vision, but then the execution of the pass. Some of his passing today was, Rio said it, an absolute clinic.

“Son [Heung-min] as well, absolutely devastating. Once he’s running in behind, you just know. He takes it on his thigh and a beautiful finish.”

Ferdinand remarked that there are not “many more partnerships you enjoy watching when they’re on song”. He said Kane is a “joy to watch” because of his ability to pass from “all different distances”.

In fact, he compared the England star to former Manchester United man Mark Hughes.

“The movement of Son. When he gets in, Son, he [Kane] pinned the defender once in the first or the second half. It was like Mark Hughes rolling back the years,” Ferdinand said.

“[He] backed in, bang, he’s [Son’s] gone. It was brilliant to watch.”

Crouch added: “We were talking about how devastating Kane is from deep. When Son’s the highest up, when he’s got his back to goal he’s like Mark Hughes. He’s just taking it on his thigh, he’s sweeping it out wide, his hold-up play was fantastic, he was shifting defenders and he can run in behind as well.”

Crouch concluded: “He’s had his criticisms at the start of the season, deservedly so.

“He wasn’t at it for whatever reason, but this second half of the season, certainly the City game and today’s game as well, absolutely incredible.”

