James Maddison and Son Heung-min could have a new attacking partner in January

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Tottenham to sign Brentford star Ivan Toney after Bee boss Thomas Frank opened the door to a potential exit in the January transfer window.

Toney is being tipped as a target for a number of Premier League clubs, with Arsenal and Chelsea also in the mix, but Agbonlahor claims that the England international is more of a need for Tottenham.

The pundit does not view either Richarlison or summer signing Brennan Johnson as natural No.9s and feels that if the north London club do not sign a natural replacement for Harry Kane then it could end up costing them a top-four finish.

Toney netted 21 goals in 35 games for Brentford last season and has notched 32 times in a total of 68 Premier League appearances, almost a goal every two games.

And Frank is bracing himself for numerous offers when Toney is able to return to competitive action on January 17 after his FA ban for breaching gambling rules.

Speaking about the striker’s future and where he could go next, Agbonlahor told Football Insider: “If I’m Spurs, I’m wanting this done now.

“They should get it all done, agreed today – and then he comes in on 1 January and plays towards the end of the month.

“Spurs need an out-and-out striker. Johnson and Richarlison aren’t the answer, they are players who can fill in on the left and right.

“Toney is an outstanding player, and imagine the service he’d get – especially from Maddison.

“They’ve got to make sure this happens because look out there – who else is available?

“It could be what costs them top four in the end, not having a top striker.”

Despite not having that ‘top striker’ as Agbonlahor says, Spurs have started the new league season strongly by winning four of their opening five games. They have also scored 13 times in those outings, with only Manchester City and Brighton scoring more.

Ange Postecoglou’s men are back in action on Sunday when they head to Arsenal for the first north London derby of the new season.

