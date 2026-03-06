Pape Sarr and Conor Gallagher are two of five Tottenham players coming under fire

Tottenham Hotspur have been told they have signed a team of donkeys with a raging pundit naming two January signings among four “awful” players he believes are not fit to wear the shirt, while also making clear why the club need to sack interim manager Igor Tudor instantly.

A 3-1 home defeat on Thursday night to an out-of-sorts Crystal Palace side has plunged Tottenham Hotspur into crisis and leaves the club just a point clear of relegation. And with the teams in and around them starting to pick up some momentum, there is a genuine fear that Spurs could be demoted from the top flight for the first time since 1977 – 49 years ago.

For a club that, arguably, boasts one of the best stadiums in world football and has aspirations of competing with the very best, their demise is turning into one of the stories of this or any other recent season.

And while a lot of the anger is now being directed towards Tudor, who we understand could now well be sacked after making the club infinitely worse in his three games at the helm, raging pundit Jamie O’Hara also feels their recruitment team needs to take a large portion of the blame.

While the club do boast a few quality players, the rest of the team appears to be laced with mediocrity and perhaps it should not come as no surprise to see them where they are.

And while the club have also had dismal luck on the injury front, O’Hara has named and shamed four players who are not good enough for Spurs in what he feels is already a Championship team.

When asked if Spurs, now winless in 11 games are going down, O’Hara, speaking on talkSPORT, replied bluntly: “Yes.”

He continued: “This team is terrible. The players are terrible. They’re Championship players. They’re Championship players.

“Pape Sarr is a Championship player. Conor Gallagher. How he played for Atletico Madrid, I’ll never know. He’s been awful. He’s been absolutely awful.

“Souza, who is this kid? He looks like he’s got two left feet. Honestly, it’s embarrassing. Seriously, the team is absolutely awful.

“Mathys Tel. I could have told you. A donkey could have told you last season that he was garbage, a donkey could have told you last season that Tel was not good enough.

“He ain’t good enough. And we signed him on a permanent. It’s unbelievable.”

Tottenham: O’Hara demands Igor Tudor is sacked

O’Hara did not stop there, either and continued: “The football club. It’s unbelievable. The people in charge of this football club. One of the biggest clubs in the world. And an absolute mockery.

“We’re a mockery of a football club that we’ve allowed this to happen, and the fans have had to accept it.”

O’Hara also reckons this is the worst he’s ever felt as a Tottenham fan and has demanded that interim boss Tudor falls on his sword.

“Honestly, he’s a joke, this club is a joke, the owners are a joke, the players are a joke, the recruitment’s a joke, the staff are a joke, the manager’s a joke.

“Everything about the football club is an absolute disgrace. Honestly, I’m hurting, I’m actually hurting. It hurts.

“I didn’t think it would hurt, because I was like, we’ve had some good moments, won the Europa League last season.

“This is just awful. This is so bad. This is the worst I’ve ever felt as a Spurs fan, ever.”

And turning his wrath towards Tudor, he vented: “The manager’s got to go. He’s got to go. Get rid of him.

“He’s lost three games on the bounce. We are the only team in the Premier League ever to bring in a new manager to get a new manager bounce, and we get a worse bounce.”

He added: “Get rid of him. Sack him, charlatan. Get him out of the football club right now.

“Get him [Tudor] out of this football club. This geezer is absolutely clueless. I could do a better job. It is an embarrassment.”

O’Hara concluded by naming the former Spurs manager he would now take back to spare the club from relegation.

Tottenham ready to turn to former striker; approach made for Chelsea man

TEAMtalk indeed understands that Spurs will hold a series of high-level meetings with the Lewis family and other directors this week in the wake of Thursday’s crushing loss – the first time the club has gone 11 league games without a win since 1975.

Sources insisted the club’s decision-makers harbour ‘genuine concerns’ they’ve got the Tudor appointment wrong, and the defeat to Palace leaves them one point above the relegation zone with nine games to go.

As a result, we understand the club could turn to former striker Robbie Keane as an option to save them and lead them through the remainder of the season.

In terms of new transfers, were Spurs to remain in the Premier League, it is evidently clear the club needs a drastic overhaul.

To that end, we understand Tottenham are ready to brutally offload Guglielmo Vicario with a 21-year-old Ligue 1 sensation identified as dream replacement.

Sources also revealed on Thursday that Spurs have made enquiries for a Chelsea man, though their approach has been given short shrift.

