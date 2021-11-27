Tottenham urged to ‘go all out’ for ‘phenomenal’ Man Utd, Chelsea target

A pundit has told Tottenham to ‘go all out’ for the signing of a world-class star, in a move which would keep him from the clutches of Man Utd and Chelsea.

New manager Antonio Conte is busy formulating the club’s transfer plans along with director Fabio Paratici. They are looking at a number of Serie A stars, including Juventus’ Weston McKennie and Fiorentina goalscorer Dusan Vlahovic.

Any new players will need to fit into Conte’s 3-5-2 formation. And after the dreadful 2-1 defeat to Europa Conference League minnows NS Mura, it looks like plenty of investment is needed.

Goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini couldn’t have done much about the first goal, which went flying into the top corner. But after Harry Kane had equalised in the 72nd minute, Tottenham conceded an injury-time goal.

Ben Davies gave the ball away in Mura’s half, allowing the Slovenian outfit to break. Amadej Marosa then cut inside on Davinson Sanchez, before sending a left-footed strike past Gollini.

The loss saw Conte’s side receive criticism from former midfielder Jamie O’Hara. He told chairman Daniel Levy to get rid of Sanchez, Matt Doherty, Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli.

Tottenham to target duo

Fellow pundit Paddy Kenny has now urged Spurs to shore up their backline by signing a ‘phenomenal’ replacement for Hugo Lloris. The Frenchman could leave north London once his contract expires in June.

Kenny told Football Insider: “[Jan] Oblak would be my first choice. I’d go all out to get him.

“Nick Pope is an outstanding goalkeeper as well if Spurs want to go down the route of an English goalkeeper.

“Oblak is a phenomenal though. He has played behind a solid Atletico defence for years.

“I like the way he commands his area and keeps his goal. He is a world-class goalkeeper.

“You put his name up there with Alisson, David De Gea, Ederson and [Marc-Andre] ter Stegen. He is in that category.

“[Jordan] Pickford and Pope are not top grade, they are just below that. Whereas Oblak is a grade one goalkeeper.”

Oblak attracting interest from Man Utd, Chelsea

Tottenham are not the only Premier League club who could look to sign Oblak. CaughtOffside, citing reports in the Spanish press, state that Man Utd are leading the race to sign the 28-year-old.

They are aiming to beat Chelsea to his capture by submitting an €80m (£67.8m) offer. Such a bid would fall just shy of Kepa Arrizabalaga’s move to Chelsea, which cost the Blues a world-record £71.6m.

Oblak reportedly wants to leave Atletico after failing to achieve his goal of winning the Champions League. He believes the trophy is more attainable at a club like Man Utd or Chelsea.

Tottenham’s situation, which sees them playing in Europe’s lowest tournament, would surely make it hard to convince Oblak on a switch.

The Slovenia international kept 18 clean sheets last season as Atletico won the La Liga title.

