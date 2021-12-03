Antonio Conte must continue to get his Tottenham players scoring breakaway goals if they want to succeed under his stewardship, according to one pundit.

Spurs maintained their unbeaten start to Premier League life under their new manager on Thursday. They beat Brentford 2-0 by capitalising on their dominance with a goal in each half.

Indeed, Son Heung-min proved crucial in both strikes. His cross led to Sergi Canos’ own goal, while he finished off a fine breakaway move after the interval.

The result means that Spurs continued their improvement in the league under Conte.

Speaking to Amazon Prime Video Sport after the match, former Everton and England women’s goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis declared the counter-attacking second goal a clear sign of Conte’s arrival.

She said of the pace in Tottenham’s attack: “That was the main difference between thee two sides.

“This is what Spurs do have in their locker, is that precision, movement, the finesse of it, not having to break stride.

“The finish that put it on a plate for Son there, he just strode it into the open goal. It was beautiful and it’s what Spurs do best.”

Harry Kane, operating as he has done in recent seasons in a deep-lying role, found Sergio Reguilon on the left. The Spaniard then raced forward before crossing for a simple Son finish.

The South Korean said: “I think it was a great, great performance. Obviously the goal, part of the combinations, it’s really good for the rest of my team-mates. I did the easy job [after] the great pass by Regi and the great pass from H.

“We played with a great performance. From the start of the game we made it hard for them, that was our aim. From the start we want to make it a horrible night for them because it’s our home.

“Luckily, we did it really well. I’m pleased about the teamwork and who’s coming from the bench as well, we did a great, great job.”

Tottenham star hailed by Hoddle

Midfielder Oliver Skipp was another Spurs star who enjoyed a fine evening’s work at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In fact, Glenn Hoddle labelled it the 21-year-old’s best performance in a Tottenham shirt.

Skipp only came into the first team properly at the start of this season following a loan spell in the Championship last season with Norwich.

However, Hoddle added that the midfielder showed some of the traits that have made people sit up and take notice of West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice.

Tottenham are back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday when they face Norwich.