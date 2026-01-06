Tottenham are ramping up their efforts to sign a new midfielder THIS WEEK, with manager Thomas Frank identifying a high-energy, driving maestro as the priority signing to inject vitality and legs into the heart of his team.

Spurs are pushing forward with plans to address a lack of dynamism in the middle of the park. Sources close to the club indicate that Frank, who took the reins last summer, is keen on a player capable of progressive carries, relentless pressing, and box-to-box runs to complement the existing setup of Pape Matar Sarr, Lucas Bergvall, and the experienced Joao Palhinha.

The need for reinforcement has been amplified by a challenging start to the year, including a frustrating 1-1 draw against Sunderland at the weekend, where late concessions and a lack of control in midfield drew boos from the home faithful.

Frank has been candid about the difficulties of his role, likening it to a “gruelling marathon,” but remains focused on strengthening the squad to turn performances into results.

Leading the list of potential arrivals is England international Conor Gallagher, currently at Atletico Madrid. The 25-year-old, known for his tireless work rate and ability to drive forward from deep, has seen limited minutes under Diego Simeone this season.

As we revealed previously, Gallagher is open to a Premier League return, with Tottenham in contact. A loan move could be feasible, depending on Atletico’s willingness to subsidise wages, though a permanent deal remains a possibility if the numbers align.

But Tottenham face competition for Gallagher, potentially from Manchester United, and they have alternative targets in mind…

Tottenham ramp up midfielder chase

Another name firmly on Tottenham’s radar is Brighton’s Carlos Baleba. The 22-year-old Cameroonian has impressed with his ball-carrying prowess and defensive tenacity, drawing comparisons to a “new Mousa Dembele” in some quarters.

However, Brighton are adamant about retaining their prized asset mid-season, with valuations hovering around £80-87 million making a January transfer unlikely.

Spurs, along with Liverpool and United, are monitoring the situation closely, potentially positioning for a summer swoop.

Other profiles under consideration include versatile attackers who could add creativity and energy, but the emphasis remains on a pure midfield driver to provide the “legs” Frank craves.

As reported by my colleague, Dean Jones, Maghnes Akliouche at Monaco is on the list – admired at Spurs and could be one to watch.

The pursuit has been helped by the recent departure of winger Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace in a club-record £35 million deal for the Eagles.

The move, completed earlier this window, has freed up more funds and wage space, allowing the recruitment team to pursue ambitious targets. That income plus the backing of the club means there is money to spend for Frank this month.

While a left-sided attacker remains on the wishlist to overhaul that flank, midfield reinforcement is seen as crucial for immediate impact.

Frank has been under pressure, but he will be backed this month and his position reviewed in the summer.

