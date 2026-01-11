Tottenham are pushing to beat Aston Villa to the signing of Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher, while reports suggest they have submitted a bid for a Real Madrid star, and we have revealed the latest on the potential sacking of Thomas Frank.

As we have consistently reported, Spurs are keen to add players in multiple positions this month, as their hierarchy recognises the squad is not at the required level.

That has been evidenced in Tottenham’s recent performances, with the London side knocked out of the FA Cup by Aston Villa yesterday, and picking up just two points from their last six Premier League games, leaving them 14th in the table.

Spurs are desperate to improve their standing in the league and also have a successful Champions League campaign, following their Europa League triumph last term.

But new signings are needed for that to happen, and the club are considering moves from two of LaLiga’s biggest clubs this month, while the arrival of Brazilian left-back Souza is imminent.

Tottenham primed to make Conor Gallagher move

As previously reported, Atletico will allow Gallagher to leave the club this month – as long as their wishes and demands are met.

We understand that the Spanish club would accept a loan exit if it includes an obligation to buy, and a number of Premier League clubs are interested.

Gallagher, for his part, is keen on a return to the Prem as he looks to force his way back into the England squad, which has proven difficult recently due to his limited playing time for Atletico.

Aston Villa exploded into the race for Gallagher earlier this week, with our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, confirming that Unai Emery’s side have made a ‘definitive move’ for the 25-year-old.

In an update today, our correspondent Dean Jones revealed in an update that Tottenham know this is a ‘now or never’ moment if they want to sign Gallagher.

Sources admit there has been some concern at Tottenham over the fact Gallagher’s contract at Atletico Madrid stretches towards the very top of their own wage ceiling,

However, if the finances around his personal terms can be negotiated, there has always been potential of attempting to bring him back to English football.

Now, there are new indications that Spurs remain interested in such a deal on the back of Villa thundering in.

They are becoming stretched in midfield and there is concern about how the second half of the season plays out if they do not add another option to the centre of the park. They are also yet to make a decision on whether to sign Bayern Munich loanee Joao Palhinha permanently.

Tottenham have long-term interest in the former Chelsea man and did look into a deal before he joined Atleti for £34m.

The coming days will be crucial in the race for Gallagher’s signature.

Spurs submit ‘bid’ for Real Madrid man

In other news, Tottenham have reportedly submitted a shock £52m bid for Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz, as they look to fill the void left by the injured Mohammed Kudus.

Diaz, is undoubtedly a top quality player but doesn’t play consistently under Xabi Alonso. In fact, the 26-year-old has started just three times in LaLiga this term.

Diaz can play as a right or left-winger or as an attacking midfielder, so could provide cover in multiple positions for Tottenham.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Tottenham have put a £52m (€60m / $70m) offer on the table for the Moroccan forward, who is currently playing a starring role for his country at AFCON.

Diaz made history on Friday as he became the first Moroccan player ever to score in five consecutive AFCON matches in a single edition, with his side booking a semi-final spot with victory over Cameroon.

Madrid are said to be considering the offer, according to the report.

However, it’s worth noting that Fichajes have a history of making bold claims and the vast majority of them do not come to fruition, so their reporting must be taken with a big pinch of salt.

Spurs divided over Thomas Frank sack

Meanwhile, our insider Bailey revealed in an update today that Tottenham’s decision-makers are split over whether to sack Frank.

A source has exclusively told us how club CEO Vinai Venkatesham was warned by some members of Spurs’ hierarchy that Frank was not a good fit in terms of his system and the squad.

The source exclusively told us: “Vinai feels Thomas is such a great fit for Spurs in so many ways. A great person, character, who is well-liked, but he was warned that the system would not be a fit.

“There is a real concern in the club, up high, that this is how things are playing out. The players like Thomas, but do they believe in what he is asking? That is the worry.”

