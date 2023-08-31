Quartet of clubs in fight for Tottenham defender but Levy standing firm over valuation

Four clubs are reportedly fighting it out to sign a Tottenham centre-back who has not been a regular starter in north London for the last couple of seasons.

There are expected to be a number of ins and outs during the last couple of days of the summer transfer window, although it appears that Spurs are struggling a little in terms of getting unwanted players out the door.

Joe Rodon and Djed Spence have both joined Leeds United on loan, while Harry Kane and Harry Winks were sold and Lucas Moura left on a free.

However, there are still a few players Ange Postecoglou would like to offload in order to bring in a couple of fresh faces before Friday’s deadline.

Among those still tipped to leave are Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Tanguy Ndombele and potentially Davinson Sanchez. And it’s the latter who is in focus according to a report from L’Equipe.

The French outlet states that Ligue 1 side Rennes will ‘not let go’ of their pursuit of the player.

However, Rennes are not the only club chasing Sanchez‘s signature, with Galatasaray, PSV and Spartak Moscow also having made approaches to sign the Colombia international.

According to L’Equipe, Rennes’ talks with Spurs are set to be ‘intense’, especially with time running out to seal a transfer.

Levy wary of massive loss on Sanchez sale

The big issue for buying clubs is that Daniel Levy does not want to sell for any less than around £17m, having already turned down an offer from Borussia Dortmund for a loan with an option to buy.

Rennes, however, are expecting to pay a lot less than that. They are currently said to have offered €9m and are not expected to go beyond €14m.

If Levy decides on taking up any of the lower offers it would represent a significant loss on the £42m Tottenham paid for Sanchez from Ajax back in 2017.

The 27-year-old will only be allowed to leave, however, if a replacement comes in as Postecoglou is well aware of the club’s defensive struggles last season.

Sanchez was actually handed a rare start in Tuesday night’s Carabao loss at Fulham but did not perform well and missed Spurs’ only penalty in the shoot-out loss.

Tottenham are back in action on Saturday when they head to Burnley in the Premier League.

