Radu Dragusin’s agent hints at helping Tottenham seal another explosive deal for £25m Serie A forward

The agent of Tottenham centre-back Radu Dragusin has suggested that he could end up playing a role in sending another impressive Serie A star to north London this summer.

Florian Manea helped seal Romania star Dragusin’s switch to Spurs in the January transfer window, with the former Genoa opting to join up with Ange Postecoglou’s men over a switch to either Napoli or Bayern Munich.

And Tottenham are now considering another raid on Genoa as they target 26-year-old attacker Albert Gudmundsson.

The Iceland international had spells at Heerenveen, PSV and AZ Alkmaar before heading to Genoa in a €1.5million deal in 2022 and has become something of a sensation in Serie A ever since.

Gudmundsson has scored 26 goals and added eight assists in 74 appearances for Genoa, but it’s during the current campaign where he has really sparked the attention of some top European sides.

The central playmaker, who can also play as a winger, has notched 11 goals and three assists in his 24 outings for Genoa this term.

Indeed, his form at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium has seen the likes of Napoli and Fiorentina join Tottenham in showing significant interest in the player.

Calciomercato recently reported that Spurs are leading the race to land Gudmundsson are willing to pay €30m (£25.5m) for his services, and now Manea has seemingly added fuel to that particular fire.

Manea has revealed that he is prepared to collaborate with Gudmundsson over his next move.

He is quoted as saying to ProSport: “Gudmundsson told me that he would like to collaborate, that he was envious of my relationship with Dragusin. I told him to relax, that we are already collaborating since he is with Valerio and Gabriele.”

According to the report, Manea is referring to Gabriele and Valerio Giuffrida, the agents who helped facilitate Dragusin’s switch to Tottenham.

Tottenham’s relationship with these agents as well as the one they built with Genoa should give them the edge over any rivals in the race for Gudmundsson, who could become one of Postecoglou’s first signings of the summer.

The only potential issue for the talented attacker is the players who would be ahead of him in the pecking order at Tottenham.

James Maddison is the current lynchpin in that No.10 role, while the wide areas are occupied by Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski or Brennan Johnson.

Spurs have also been tipped to turn Timo Werner’s loan switch into a permanent deal this summer, while Manor Solomon will also be back at some point this season to also try and prove his worth.

Postecoglou’s men are back in action on Saturday when they host Wolves in the Premier League.