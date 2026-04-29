Radu Dragusin is being linked with moves away from Tottenham

Tottenham are in for a frantic summer window as the threat of a damaging relegation looms large, and the agent of Radu Dragusin has responded to rumours that he could return to Serie A this summer.

The 24-year-old centre-back joined Tottenham from Genoa in a deal worth around £21.5million in the summer of 2024 – a deal which made him the most expensive Romanian player of all time.

However, Dragusin’s impact at Spurs has been limited due to injuries and competition for playing time, and he’s made just nine Premier League appearances this season – only six of which have been starts.

With Tottenham sitting in the relegation zone and two points away from safety, Dragusin has predictably been linked with a summer exit. Fiorentina and Juventus have both been linked with the defender recently.

But Dragusin’s agent, Florin Manea, has dismissed suggestions that any agreement to sign the player is imminent, and said he remains focused on helping Tottenham survive.

He does admit, however, that he will be flying to ‘meet’ with Dragusin soon to iron out plans for the summer.

“Radu didn’t ask me for anything,” Manea told Digi Sport. “I said we won’t talk until the end of the championship; he’s focused on saving Tottenham.

“I also talked to him last night, we have time, no one is rushing us for now. If someone calls me, you’ll realise I’m talking, but I haven’t been contacted, I’m telling you the truth.

“His priority now is saving Tottenham. I haven’t talked to Fiorentina, Juventus or even Tottenham. I’ll arrive in England next week, I’ll meet with Radu and we’ll see.”

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Dragusin update emerges as Tottenham exodus looms

Dragusin’s alleged commitment to Tottenham comes as a boost to the club as they prepare for a window in which they could lose several key players.

We previously revealed how Archie Gray, Conor Gallagher, and James Maddison have all been labelled ‘untouchable’ by Tottenham’s chiefs, and will not leave even if they are relegated.

Uncertainty effectively surrounds every other player in the Tottenham squad ahead of the summer – but Dragusin appears determined to help turn things around.

How much he will feature in the remainder of the season is unclear, though, as he’s played just one minute since Roberto de Zerbi’s appointment as manager.

While Dragusin’s future is yet to be decided, his fellow Tottenham centre-backs, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, look highly likely to be on their way his summer, whatever happens.

Romero is sidelined with an injury but we understand Spurs are ready to listen to offers in the region of £60million for the Argentine, with Atletico Madrid big admirers of his.

As for Van de Ven, the Dutch centre-back has zero intention of signing a new contract with Spurs, as we revealed earlier this month, and his representatives have made it clear to the club that he would like to leave this summer.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are all showing strong interest in Van de Ven, while Real Madrid are also monitoring the situation.

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