€70m winger offered to Tottenham after Man Utd enquiries

AC Milan winger Rafael Leao, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi has been offered the chance to sign Rafael Leao after Manchester United made initial enquiries over a move to Old Trafford, according to the Italian media, as Fabrizio Romano reveals new AC Milan manager Ruben Amorim’s stance on selling the winger.

Earlier this week, The Independent reported that Tottenham have discussed signing Leao from Milan in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham, who have finished 17th in the Premier League table for the past two seasons, have signed Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi, Martin Dubravka, Jan Paul van Hecke and Mateus Fernandes already this summer.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has also reported that Tottenham have struck a £100million deal with Newcastle United for Sandro Tonali.

Spurs are now focusing on a winger, with Milan and Portugal international winger Leao on the radar of the north London club.

The Independent reported: ‘It is understood that Rafael Leao has been broached as an option in informal discussions with Milan, and there is still a possibility they move for Savinho, having pushed hard for the Manchester City winger last year.’

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign Leao, with Milan willing to sell the winger for up to €70million (£60m, $80m).

The Italian publication has also reported that Barcelona and Manchester United have also made initial enquiries for Leao, who is part of the Portugal squad at the 2026 World Cup.

The report has stated: ‘The Rossoneri, represented by Almstadt and Gardiner, have begun discussions with the striker’s extensive staff.

‘The result: as was understood, the Portuguese number 10 is not part of compatriot Amorim’s plans.

‘To secure a transfer, however, other elements are needed: a club interested in purchasing him and a price that both parties can agree on.

‘On the first point, there’s little agreement at the moment: Barcelona and United haven’t gotten beyond initial inquiries, he’s been offered to Tottenham, and offers from Saudi Arabia and Turkey aren’t warming to the player.

‘His managers will therefore need to work diplomatically to seek out other offers. Offers that must not be less than €60-70 million.

‘A substantial sum, but still far from the player’s release clause, which is one hundred million higher.

‘Milan could also consider alternative options, such as a loan with an obligation to buy. In any case, the club wants to be sure of cashing in.’

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AC Milan want to get rid of Rafael Leao

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also reported that Milan are keen to offload Leao this summer.

Even though former Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim is now in charge of Milan, the Italian giants have made up their mind on selling him.

Romano said about Leao on his YouTube channel: “After the World Cup, my understanding is that even after appointing Ruben Amorim, even after this Portuguese connection, even after the fact that Rafael Leao had some good moments at the World Cup so far, AC Milan keep considering Rafael Leao a player out of their long-term project.

“So, for AC Milan, the exit of Rafa Leao is a serious possibility.

“He remains a player available on the market, so get ready because movements around Leao could start soon, and the player is still considered in the exit list at Milan.

“So, a situation that we have to track and follow for sure.

“Then, will depend obviously on the price.

“Milan already spent big money on a Portuguese player like Goncalo Ramos, so to sell Rafael Leao, who is still under contract, they would asl for important money, but the club, Milan, remain in tension to let Rafael Leao go this summer.

“So, the doors are open.

“While Christian Pulisic is a player considered crucial for Milan by the president Gerry Cardinale, by the coach Ruben Amorim, so they want to continue with Pulisic, the situation with Leao is completely different and is expected to leave the club in this summer transfer window.”

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