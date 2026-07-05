Tottenham Hotspur are exploring a blockbuster move for AC Milan forward Rafa Leao after being informed the Portugal international would be open to joining the North London club, TEAMtalk understands.

Spurs have begun work on a potential deal after holding initial discussions with Leao’s representatives, led by super-agent Jorge Mendes, as Roberto De Zerbi continues to shape his squad for the new season.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that during those talks Tottenham were told Leao is attracted by the prospect of a move to the Premier League and would seriously consider joining Spurs should a deal become possible.

Leao is expected to leave AC Milan this summer and, as TEAMtalk revealed back in May, his representatives have spent recent months sounding out a number of Europe’s leading clubs over a possible transfer.

There is also the option of Saudi Arabia, with a number of Pro League clubs in contention.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Barcelona were all approached as Leao’s camp carried out due diligence on the market, with each club maintaining a long-standing admiration for the 27-year-old.

TEAMtalk understands all three have shown an interest in the winger, but none have yet made him their priority target, with each club weighing up several attacking options. That has opened the door for Tottenham.

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Tottenham plotting sensational Rafa Leao move

Spurs remain in the market for a left-sided attacker and, while talks have continued over Manchester City’s Savinho, TEAMtalk understands Leao has emerged as another high-profile option under serious consideration.

The Portuguese international’s profile, experience and ability to change games have made him an attractive candidate as De Zerbi looks to add proven quality to his frontline.

TEAMtalk understands Tottenham’s hierarchy are showing a real commitment to De Zerbi and the project he is building.

The club have already committed around £185million to the arrivals of Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali this summer, but they are far from finished.

Spurs want to add a top-class left-sided attacker and are also pushing to bring in a new central striker to ensure they have the quality and depth required to challenge for a top-six finish next season.

Leao is understood to be ready for a fresh challenge after several successful seasons at the San Siro.

TEAMtalk understands new AC Milan head coach Ruben Amorim has sanctioned the player’s departure as he begins reshaping the Rossoneri squad ahead of the new campaign.

That decision has further encouraged Leao’s representatives to explore opportunities across Europe. For Tottenham, the deal would represent another major statement during an ambitious summer.

Leao’s willingness to listen to Tottenham’s project is viewed internally as a significant boost, although TEAMtalk understands any deal would still require substantial negotiations with Milan, who remain determined to secure a major fee for one of their marquee players.

Competition also remains, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Barcelona all continuing to monitor developments.

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