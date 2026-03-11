Tottenham Hotspur supporters have clearly had enough of Igor Tudor and have demanded the club take immediate action to remove him from the hotseat, with 16 different managers suggested to take charge, though TEAMtalk understands ENIC have just one major name under discussion.

It goes from bad to worse to the utterly abysmal for Tottenham. The north London side are now, officially, on the worst run in their entire history after losing a sixth consecutive match on Tuesday night as Atletico Madrid ripped them apart 5-2 in the Champions League last 16 first-leg tie.

After falling 4-0 down in just 22 minutes, those in charge of the club must have been watching in horror as the enormity of their mistakes came home to roost once again.

With four of those losses coming under Tudor, ensuring he has made the worst start of any Spurs manager in history, supporters have clearly seen enough.

Taking to social media platform X to express their dismay at what has unfolded before their eyes, supporters are demanding instant action.

‘Anyone would be better than him right now,’ one fan argued, before the names started to roll in, ranging from the sublime to the ridiculous.

‘Even Christian Gross would be better at this stage, one suggested, before another stated ‘Frank de Boer’, referring to his ill-fated reign at London neighbours Crystal Palace.

Elsewhere, some suggested Sam Allardyce needs to come to the rescue, while many called on Sean Dyche or Ryan Mason to get the job. Wayne Rooney was even suggested!

Another fan called for Daniel Levy to get the gig, implying he has been running the club for years anyway. In contrast, more ambitious calls suggested they ask either former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim or ‘get on their knees and beg [former Barcelona coach] Xavi Hernandez’.

Another fan suggested ‘either Harry Redknapp, Tim Sherwood or Robbie Keane’, while another simply called for them to bring Thomas Frank back.

Sticking with the Tottenham old-boys theme, there were calls for Mauricio Pochettino, Glenn Hoddle and even Sol Campbell.

Whatever happens, some fans feel the club is doomed regardless, commenting: ‘Ain’t a coach alive or dead could ever get a tune out of this squad, they’re league one level at best!’

Another replied: ‘No one can save this team.’

However, TEAMtalk revealed in the wake of Tuesday’s shambolic display, that only three names are under consideration, with one very much the favoured option with ENIC…

DON’T MISS: Tottenham told they are ‘getting relegated under Igor Tudor’ as FIVE pundits plead for instant sack

Tudor expected to be sacked by Tottenham

In the wake of three successive Premier League losses last Thursday, TEAMtalk was told that the club had decided to stick with Tudor for now, despite running assessments on a number of would-be successors.

However, it seems they may now have seen enough in the wake of Tuesday’s dismal display, and we understand it’s now a question of when, not if that Spurs will wield the axe once again.

Worse still, Tudor looks like a completely beaten man on the sidelines and faces being shown the door after barely a month in charge.

Indeed, TEAMtalk correspondent Graeme Bailey told us: “The club’s hierarchy are now in talks, having previously decided that Tudor would get until after the Atletico second leg…but the first leg defeat has forced a rethink.

“Tottenham’s hierarchy is in regular contact with the Lewis Family, whilst Daniel Levy, still a significant shareholder in ENIC, is being kept informed and aware of the situation.

“As it stands, the club are continuing to do work, as they have been for more than a week, on options to replace Igor Tudor – the hierarchy is aware that the squad have not reacted to Tudor as they hoped.

“Robbie Keane has been spoken to, but he is also a top target for Crystal Palace and has been linked to Celtic, heading into the summer.

“Spurs are considering all options, and we understand a host of agents and intermediaries have contacted them about potential replacements. But Keane is very much a preferred option.”

Other options to come in include Sean Dyche and former Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason, who has served as caretaker manager twice before.

Tottenham latest: Real Madrid plan hijack; shock Juventus transfer plan

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s dreams of appointing their dream first choice to take charge next season are in danger of collapsing after a report claimed he could now be whisked away to take charge at Real Madrid instead, having emerged as a top pick for Los Blancos president Florentino Perez.

It gets worse. Another option for Spurs in the permanent manager’s role has now made his ambitions to take charge at Manchester United clear.

On the transfer front, a surprise first exit of the summer at N17 could see a trusted and versatile star depart for Juventus after TEAMtalk learned of the Serie A side’s response to Spurs’ asking price.

Another star who looks increasingly likely to depart this summer is Guiglielmo Vicario. And amid growing exit reports, a damaging report in Italy have claimed the goalkeeper has been left feeling ‘drained’ by the club’s struggles and has already made clear his wish to leave this summer and amid suggestions he has ‘not warmed’ to Tudor.

Want more breaking news from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.