Sterling accepts monumental sacrifice to seal immediate Tottenham move after Frank says YES

Tottenham are seriously considering snapping up free agent, Raheem Sterling, and a fresh report has revealed the gigantic sacrifice the winger is prepared to make.

Chelsea and Sterling mutually agreed to part ways earlier this week, thus cutting short his underwhelming stay at Stamford Bridge by 18 months.

Sterling is seeking an immediate return to top-level football and is firm in the belief he can make a big impact wherever he signs.

The only hiccup in his mind is he may take a month or so to get up to full speed given it’s been 250 days since his last competitive match.

TEAMtalk led the way on Thursday when exclusively revealing Tottenham were giving serious consideration to bringing the 31-year-old on board.

Thomas Frank is understood to be open to the move, and aiding Tottenham’s chances is the fact Sterling’s preference is to remain in London.

Now, a fresh update from The Daily Mail has reaffirmed Tottenham are looking into a move for the pacy forward. But of greater interest in the report is the bombshell news regarding Sterling’s salary expectations.

Sterling pocketed around £325,000-a-week at Chelsea, and in an indication he’s now putting total emphasis on securing a move that’s right for him and not his bank account, it’s claimed he’ll accept the mother of all pay-cuts.

The Mail stated Sterling ‘is ready to play for less than a third of the salary he was earning at Stamford Bridge and wants to get straight back into the game.’

The report later doubled down on that claim, adding Sterling is ‘no longer expecting a six-figure weekly salary.’

That revelation makes taking a punt on Sterling much less of a gamble for interested sides like Spurs.

However, Spurs are by no means the only club sniffing around, with The Mail naming Napoli and Juventus as being among his admirers.

TEAMtalk understands West Ham, Fulham and Crystal Palace have all weighed up a move too, and could all satisfy Sterling’s desire to remain in the capital.

Of course, Tottenham too can meet that requirement and of those four London sides, they’re by far the highest profile club and the only one who can offer Champions League football.

In the event Tottenham were to snap Sterling up, the way could be paved for one of Randal Kolo Muani or Mathys Tel to have their loan spells cut short…

