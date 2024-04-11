Tottenham to raid Bayer Leverkusen for Xabi Alonso favourite as Postecoglou priority becomes clear

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has reportedly made signing a new centre-back one of his summer priorities and Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie is on his shortlist.

Spurs have brought in two new centre-backs in Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin this season and the duo have both had a positive impact since their arrivals.

Van de Ven has arguably been one of the signings of all the Premier League clubs this term, with his lightning-fast pace proving to be a real asset for Postecoglou.

Hincapie could make a perfect defensive partner for the Dutchman and also provide competition for the likes of Dragusin and Cristian Romero.

According to German outlet SportBild, Tottenham have ‘set their sights’ on signing the Leverkusen star and have been ‘courting’ his entourage ahead of a potential summer bid for him.

Hincapie has played a vital role in Leverkusen’s success this season, with the German side on track to win the first Bundesliga title in their history after going unbeaten for 28 league games so far.

Tottenham interested in Bayer Leverkusen defender

Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso wants to keep hold of Hincapie for as long as possible but a number of Premier League sides are interested in him, per reports.

Liverpool have previously been linked with the Colombia international and could reignite their interest amid their search for a new centre-back.

Tottenham are said to have the most concrete interest in Hincapie of any of his suitors, however, and have now learned what it will take to lure him away from Germany.

SportBild state that Spurs will need to offer a ‘minimum of €40m (approx. £34.2m)’ to land the 22-year-old this summer.

Hincapie signed for Leverkusen in 2021 and he has gradually established himself as one of their most important players after coming on leaps and bounds under Alonso.

The youngster has made 32 appearances across all competitions for Leverkusen this season, helping his team to keep 16 clean sheets in the process.

With a defensive record like that it’s no surprise that Tottenham are keen on luring the Colombian to North London.

Whether they will be willing to pay €40m to sign him this summer, however, still remains to be seen.

