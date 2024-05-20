TEAMtalk can confirm that Tottenham are considering a move for Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi after being impressed by his performances.

The 23-year-old joined Forest from boyhood club Chelsea for £5m (incl. add-ons) last summer after falling down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

He has gone on to help Nuno Espirito Santo’s side avoid relegation this term by scoring eight goals in 29 Premier League appearances.

Forest would like to keep hold of Hudson-Odoi but the reality of their financial situation means that several player sales will be needed to balance the books.

The Tricky Trees received a four-point deduction for a breach of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules this season and want to avoid another sanction next term.

Tottenham are aware of this and TEAMtalk understands they’re looking to take advantage of the situation by launching a move for Hudson-Odoi in the coming weeks.

Tottenham eye swoop for Forest star

TEAMtalk sources say that Hudson-Odoi’s situation is generating plenty of interest, with Tottenham just one of his suitors in the Premier League.

We’ve been informed that multiple clubs across Europe are interested in the winger and he has a ‘market’ abroad after his loan with Bayer Leverkusen in 2022/23.

Ange Postecoglou has made signing a new winger one of his summer priorities as he eyes competition for the likes of Heung-min Son, Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski.

The future of Timo Werner, who has been on loan from RB Leipzig, is also unclear at this stage.

Spurs have the option to sign him permanently for around £15m but there have been rumours that they may not trigger that clause.

The question which arises is whether Hudson-Odoi would be a more valuable addition to Tottenham’s squad than Werner.

The German international scored two Premier League goals in 13 outings for the North Londoners.

Hudson-Odoi is five years younger than Werner, though, and TEAMtalk sources say that Tottenham believe they could develop him into a top player.

It will be interesting to see whether Tottenham launch a concrete offer for the Forest star in the coming weeks.