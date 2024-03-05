Tottenham ramp up chase for ‘new Harry Kane’ with Paratici role crucial; Prem ace the perfect fit

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly stepping up their hunt to sign a complete striker who can properly replace Harry Kane, and it could see Ange Postecoglou’s side bid for Evan Ferguson or a Serie A star.

Kane left his beloved Tottenham last summer, signing for German giants Bayern Munich in a deal worth an initial €100million (£86.4m), potentially rising to £103m through add-ons. The centre-forward has been in unbelievable form since moving to Germany, having registered 31 goals and eight assists in just 32 appearances so far.

Following Kane’s departure, Postecoglou has generally operated with either Richarlison or Son Heung-min as his main focal point in attack, with James Maddison playing just behind in the No 10 role.

Son has used his devastating pace and finishing to net 13 goals in 24 matches this term, while Richarlison went on a great scoring run between December 10 and February 3 by finding the back of the net nine times in eight Premier League outings.

However, Postecoglou is understood to want a new striker to join Tottenham this summer and transform his attack.

As per Football Insider, Spurs are ramping up their bid to land such a player. They are hopeful of signing a ‘new Kane’ who can help build attacks by linking up play while also scoring regularly.

Paratici helping Tottenham in striker hunt

Interestingly, former Spurs sporting director Fabio Paratici has a big say in which striker the North London side will capture. He is working for Spurs on a consultancy basis and has earned Daniel Levy’s trust, despite Johan Lange arriving as his replacement in the technical director role.

The report does not name the specific player Spurs feel can replace Kane’s influence and goals. Although, there is good reason to suggest Brighton & Hove Albion star Ferguson will emerge high up in Spurs’ thinking.

Ferguson is similar to Kane in that he has the awareness to link up play brilliantly, while also being able to score with either foot or his head.

The 19-year-old is already a lethal finisher with the ability to seemingly score from anywhere in or around the 18-yard box. His tender age means he has bags of time to develop into a top-class striker, too.

While Ferguson’s senior record for Brighton is not blistering – 16 goals in 61 appearances – he is ahead of Kane in terms of development as the England captain did not start scoring regularly for Spurs until he was 21.

Spurs in good position to snare Evan Ferguson

Spurs could have a free run at Ferguson this summer as Man Utd and Chelsea appear to be prioritising Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, while Arsenal favour a move for Brentford talisman Ivan Toney.

The only trouble for Spurs is that Brighton will likely want £100m before letting the Republic of Ireland international leave, as they already know he is the next big thing.

This means Spurs will either have to break the bank by signing Ferguson for that huge sum, or go in a different direction. If they decide to pursue other targets, then one option will be Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna.

Zirkzee is impressing at Bologna and is showing the link up play that Spurs want to see in their next striker. The Dutchman possesses a good goalscoring record too, having netted 11 times in 29 matches this season.

Unfortunately for Spurs, Man Utd have been alerted to Zirkzee’s huge potential, with the Red Devils sending a scout to watch him in action over the weekend.

