Tottenham have endured a difficult start to the season and despite the pressure on Ange Postecoglou, they are planning a huge January window to try and turn things around.

We reported last month that Postecoglou is not in any immediate danger of being sacked despite Spurs’ poor form and intend to back him with multiple new additions.

Tottenham’s position hasn’t changed and they are ramping up plans to build their squad. TEAMtalk understands that they have brought forward their plans to sign their top targets to this month.

The recent signing of goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky is an example of Tottenham’s new approach, as they were initially planning to pursue him at the end of the season.

One of Spurs’ main priorities for this month’s transfer window is to bolster their defensive ranks after injuries to Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and others have left them short of numbers.

TEAMtalk sources state that Tottenham are admirers of Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, but luring him away from Goodison Park this month will be difficult.

Everton will demand a minimum of £80million to even consider selling Branthwaite mid-season. The 22-year-old is one of, if not their most important player and they don’t want to lose him as they face another relegation battle. Branthwaite is the biggest name on Tottenham’s defender shortlist but they’re also eyeing other more realistic, cheaper options too.

Tottenham prioritising defensive reinforcements

TEAMtalk can confirm that Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back Ko Itakura has been sounded out by Tottenham. Sources state he is open to joining Spurs, would cost around £15million and is one to watch this month – although PSV Eindhoven are also interested in him.

Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov is also of serious interest to Tottenham and is under consideration by Daniel Levy and his recruitment team. Postecoglou is also understood to be a big admirer of Khusanov.

The Uzbek international has been in fine form for Lens this season and has captured the attention of several top sides. Sources say Spurs could move for him this month to get ahead of the competition.

Khusanov, 20, is also being tracked by Manchester City and Real Madrid. He is yet to make a decision on his future but is open to leaving Lens for the right move. Tottenham view him as the perfect player to bring in and build with for the future.

Spurs to rival Man Utd for PSG star

Contrary to some reports, TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham will not prioritise the signing of a new centre-midfielder as they feel they have enough cover in that position.

They are big admirers of Jobe Bellingham, but Sunderland are determined to keep him until the end of the season. He will cost a minimum of £20million and Arsenal have also been linked with him.

However, Spurs are open to bringing in a new wide player and a striker.

Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn has admirers at Tottenham. Celtic are determined to keep him this month though as he is one of their most important players, so Brendan Rodgers’ side will demand £30million for a mid-season sale.

Tottenham have also held talks with Paris Saint-Germain about striker Randal Kolo Muani, who is available this month. As previously reported, a loan is possible with a potential buy option and Spurs are very keen on doing a deal.

Kolo Muani also has interest from Manchester United, Juventus and others. Juve want to seal a deal as soon as possible and are pushing to get it over the line.

Tottenham also monitoring Evan Ferguson who could leave Brighton this month and sources say he is one to watch if a move for Kolo Muani does not come to fruition.

