Tottenham Hotspur have taken a big step towards signing Randal Kolo Muani in the January transfer window, with a report in France outlining the details of their bid as Spurs aim to beat two major clubs to the signature of the Paris Saint-Germain forward.

Kolo Muani has been heavily linked with clubs in the Premier League, including Manchester United. Tottenham are also keen on a deal for the PSG forward and are determined to bring him to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as head coach Ange Postecoglou looks to steer the team towards the Premier League top four.

TEAMtalk’s transfer expert Fraser Fletcher reported earlier this month that Tottenham have held talks with PSG over Kolo Muani, with Spurs looking to bring in a new wide player and a striker in January.

And now a well-known and well-respected French publication has claimed that the North London club have finally lodged a bid for the 26-year-old.

According to L’Equipe, Tottenham have made a loan bid for the France international forward. What Spurs have proposed is to sign Kolo Muani on loan until the end of the season with the option to make it permanent thereafter.

Neither PSG nor Kolo Muani has responded to the bid, with the report stating that both are waiting to see what other proposals arrive, although the player himself is seduced by the idea of playing in the Premier League.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is personally involved in the transfer. The English businessman has a good relationship with the PSG bosses – something he hopes to use to his advantage – and Spurs believe that could be a big factor in getting a deal done.

Kolo Muani has become a peripheral figure in the PSG squad, with head coach Luis Enrique not using him much in recent weeks.

The Frenchman has made only 14 appearances for PSG this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist. During the 2023-24 campaign, the forward found the back of the net 12 times and gave six assists in 44 matches in all competitions.

Man Utd and Juventus are also keen on Kolo Muani

While Tottenham might think that a loan deal for Kolo Muani would appeal to the forward and PSG, the Premier League club are facing stiff competition from Juventus and Man Utd.

The Italian media has claimed that Kolo Muani has accepted Juventus as his destination, with the Serie A club in constant talks with PSG over a deal.

The former Nantes star now has the option to join Tottenham, but the forward waiting to see who else come for him is an indication that he has not completely made up his mind on his next club.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti reported this month that Man Utd have their eyes on Kolo Muani as well.

The Red Devils are on the hunt for a new forward, and if, as expected Marcus Rashford leaves, there is an even greater need for a player upfront.

With PSG willing to offload Kolo Muani and the forward himself open to a move to England, a potential transfer to Old Trafford is one to watch.

Latest Tottenham Hotspur news: Gray bid, Dorgu interest

One of Tottenham’s best young players is Archie Gray. Gray is a midfielder by trade, but he starred as a right-back for Leeds United last season before he earned a £40m move to Spurs last summer.

Gray has been playing as a centre-back for Spurs, and his performances have impressed Real Madrid. Reports in Spain have claimed that Los Blancos are so keen on a deal for the youngster that they are willing to make a bid of £42m for him in the January transfer window.

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham will not sell Gray to Madrid at that price>. Spurs have had injury problems this season, and the North London club are not going to sell him for a minimal profit.

In terms of incomings, Patrick Dorgu is a player that Tottenham like. It has been reported that Tottenham want to sign the Denmark international from Lecce in January.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are among the other clubs who have keeping tabs on Dorgu, who can play as a left-back or wing-back.

Spurs, though, will have to cough up a lot of money for Dorgu. Italian club Lecce reportedly value the 20-year-old at around €50million (£42m).

Meanwhile, a Tottenham player could leave this month. TEAMtalk understands that Leeds United are interested in signing Ben Davies from Spurs.

Leeds are aiming to win automatic promotion from the Championship, and head coach Daniel Farke believes that Davies could help in that.

The West Yorkshire club are likely to have to pay a small transfer fee to secure the services of Davies in January, with the Wales international out of contract at Spurs at the end of the season.

