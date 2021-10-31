Tottenham join German giants in race for contract rebel Ligue 1 ace

Tottenham have reportedly joined the list of clubs keen to take advantage of the contract situation of Nantes forward Randal Kolo Muani in the summer of 2022.

The 22-year-old made his debut for the Ligue 1 outfit in November 2018 after spending three years in the youth setup. Having flirted with the senior side, the Bondy-born ace was loaned to Boulogne for the 2019-2020 campaign. Playing in the third tier of French football, he bagged three goals from 14 league starts.

And the France Olympic star took that form into last season, emerging as a real force in Ligue 1 with La Maison Jaune. He was handed 35 starts among 37 top-flight outings, scoring nine times as Nantes finished 18th in the standings.

They managed to maintain their Ligue 1 status by beating Toulouse in the relegation play-offs. And Kolo Muani has enjoyed a decent start to the current campaign, with two goals from ten appearances.

He has helped Les Canaris to eighth in the table but it could be his final season at Stade de la Beaujoire. The talented youngster will be out of contact next summer and Foot Mercato are suggesting he has no intention of signing fresh terms.

The outlet state that ‘there is every reason to believe he will not extend’ with big clubs now circling. Eintracht Frankfurt are known to be interested while Bayern Munich and Borussia Monchengladbach have also been linked.

And now Spurs are said to be among the suitors hoping to land him for nothing at the end of the season. It was recently reported that the north Londoners’ sporting director Fabio Paratici has met the player’s entourage.

Nantes eager for Kolo Muani to stay

Kolo Muani is not an out-and-out striker but his versatility makes him a manager’s dream. Able to operate up front, out wide or just off the main striker, he also contributed four assists last season.

He has two in 2021-2022 and manager Waldemar Kita is said to be frustrated at the situation. He is desperate for the youngster to extend his stay but most things point to a summer exit.

Frankfurt were favourites for his signature but the calibre of clubs now keen means the Germans may miss out. There looks set to be a number of high-profile French free agents when the dust settles on the season.

Kolo Muani is not the biggest name available but has the potential to go far.

