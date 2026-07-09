Roberto De Zerbi could make COMPLETE U-turn on Tottenham transfer call – TWO sources

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi could decide to bring Randal Kolo Muani back this summer, according to the French and Italian media, but Spurs are not the only Premier League club keen on him.

Kolo Muani spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Tottenham from Paris Saint-Germain.

The France international striker endured a tough time, as Tottenham finished 17th in the Premier League table for the second season in a row.

The 27-year-old made 41 appearances in a Tottenham shirt, scoring five goals and giving four assists in the process.

There was no surprise when Tottenham manager De Zerbi decided against making Kolo Muani’s loan deal permanent.

However, it has now emerged that De Zerbi could bring the striker back to Tottenham.

Tottenham have made six major signings so far this summer, including midfielders Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, and now the north London outfit are looking for a new centre-forward.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Tottenham are planning to make a £75million bid for forward Eli Junior Kroupi, who starred for Bournemouth last season.

However, the French and the Italian media have claimed that Kolo Muani, too, is an option for Tottenham.

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Tottenham want Rando Kolo Muani back – reports

Earlier this week, L’Equipe reported that Tottenham and Juventus are competing for Kolo Muani, with PSG willing to sell him this summer.

The French publication reported: ‘Then there is the thorny case of Randal Kolo Muani (27, under contract until 2028).

‘Back from his loan, the French international forward (32 caps, 9 goals) is attracting concrete interest – notably from Tottenham and Juventus – but his situation remains unresolved.’

TuttoSport has now reported that De Zerbi could make a complete U-turn on Kolo Muani and bring him back to Tottenham.

The Italian publication has stated: ‘And just like a year ago, Kolo Muani will soon start looking around.

‘Offers have landed on his desk from the Premier League – De Zerbi isn’t displeased, he could return to Tottenham – and from Germany, where he made a sterling impression while playing for Eintracht Frankfurt;

Tottenham, though, are not the only club linked with Kolo Muani this summer.

According to FootMercato, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are also interested in a 2026 summer deal for Kolo Muani.

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