Rangers stance on selling Hamza Igamane revealed, with Tottenham among four admirers of dazzling forward

Rangers forward Hamza Igamane is having a fantastic season and several Premier League sides including Tottenham and Everton have sent scouts to watch him in action, TEAMtalk understands.

Rangers have had an up and down season, they’re performing excellently in Europe but find themselves well behind Celtic in the race for the league title.

Igamane, 22, joined Rangers from Moroccan side FAR Rabat for just £2.5million last summer and has gone on to become one of the finest talents in the Scottish Premiership.

His performances haven’t gone unnoticed. Sources have stated that ‘everyone’ has scouted Igamane this season, with Tottenham, Everton, Bayer Leverkusen and Nice understood to be among his admirers.

However, luring the young forward away from Ibrox this month highly unlikely as sources close to Rangers have indicated that the club have zero intention to sell.

Igamane is valued extremely highly by the club and they don’t want to lose him mid-season but there is also an acceptance that he has the quality to play at the highest level.

There could be a different picture in the summer as Rangers will have the opportunity to sell Igamane for a huge profit.

Rangers’ model means Igamane could leave in the summer

Rangers’ plan is to buy talents for a low price and sell them for a significant profit and a big sale of Igamane at the end of this season would represent the first signs of the plan coming together.

Igamane is not alone in being a sellable asset, although it’s clear that he is the player with the highest value as things stand.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has come under severe scrutiny for results on the pitch, but a number of the players brought in alongside sporting director Nils Koppen are showing much promise.

Mohammed Diomande, Clinton Nsiala and Jefte are other players who have been signed for cut-price fees and hold potential to be sold on for a profit.

Rangers have secured their place in the second round of the Europa League and the overwhelming message from sources is that Igamane will stay at the club until the summer at least.

Igamane has made 27 appearances across all competitions for Rangers so far this season, scoring 13 goals and making three assists in the process.

