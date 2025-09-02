Ranking all eight Tottenham summer signings: The sure thing to future superstar

After a difficult period of high-profile rejections in the transfer window, Tottenham finally got back on track with an impressive finish to the summer to give Thomas Frank the tools to compete across multiple competitions.

When Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze did U-turns on moves to north London, Daniel Levy and co. were a laughing stock and Frank was left looking like he would not get in the quality of player needed for a return to the Champions League.

And while Tottenham didn’t tick every box when it came to their needs, by the time the window had shut they had completed one of the best ever windows under the much-maligned Levy.

To that end, we have taken a look at the eight incomings and have ranked them in order from worst to best, in terms of the effect they could have both now and in the future.

8. Kota Takai

Transfer fee: £5m (€5.7m, $6.7m)

From: Kawasaki Frontale

Age: 20

Signed from J-League side Kawasaki Frontale back towards the start of the window, the centre-back penned a five-year deal and the plan was always to integrate him into Frank’s first-team squad.

Takai has won four caps for Japan’s senior side, making his international debut in a World Cup qualifier versus China last September and is very highly thought of in his homeland.

Unfortunately for the 20-year-old, a plantar fascia injury has ruled Takai out of action for a number of weeks, missing crucial time with Frank’s squad both in training and games as a result.

The fact remains that he is completely unproven at this level, no matter how highly he is thought of, and the proof will be in the pudding – if and when he gets on the pitch.

7. Kevin Danso

Transfer fee: £21m (€24m, $28m)

From: Lens

Age: 26

Spurs initially signed the Austrian centre-back on loan from Lens in February and saw enough to convince them to pull the trigger on a permanent deal as soon as the first part of the summer window opened.

The defender made 10 Premier League appearances last season and came on as a late substitute as Tottenham defeated Manchester United in the Europa League final.

In truth, Danso is a serviceable back-up for Cristian Romero and Micky can de Ven and also a useful asset when Frank switches to a back three – as he did against PSG in the Super Cup final.

Frank’s reliance on set-piece play also makes Danso a threat when he plays, with his rocket-launcher throw-ins causing danger for Tottenham.

6. Mathys Tel

Transfer fee: £30m (€34m, $40m)

From: Bayern Munich

Age: 20

The talented French forward joined Spurs on loan during the January transfer window with an option to buy him for £45m, but they successfully negotiated the fee down.

He made 20 appearances under Ange Postecoglou last season, scoring three goals, and was an unused substitute for the Europa League win.

Tel showed flashes of his talent last term but arguably didn’t do enough for Tottenham to snap him up on a permanent deal.

The transfer is clearly one that is based on the player’s massive potential, something Bayern clearly saw when they signed him from Rennes in 2022.

It just remains to be seen whether Tel will be given the time needed to showcase his talents in north London, or end up being moved on for half that price further down the line.

5. Randal Kolo Muani

Transfer fee: Loan

From: PSG

Age: 26

Tottenham’s big deadline day signing from PSG ticks plenty of boxes in terms of his pedigree and ability to play multiple forward positions for Frank.

However, there has to be some concern as to why neither Spurs or PSG decided not to insert an option or obligation to buy on the deal.

The fact that he is likely to only be in north London for one season is why the talented France international is further down the list than he probably should be, despite the fact that Kolo Muani could still be a big hit in the Tottenham attack.

He has the sort of pace and power that is missing from Richarlison and Dominic Solanke, and it will be interesting to see if Frank thrusts him straight into the No.9 role or plays him in the troublesome left-wing spot as he adjusts to the Premier League.

4. Mohammed Kudus

Transfer fee: £55m (€63m, $73m)

From: West Ham

Age: 25

The Ghana attacker made the controversial switch across the capital, becoming the first transfer between Spurs and the Hammers since Scott Parker in 2011, after the north London outfit secured a deal well below his £85m release clause.

Kudus made 65 Premier League appearances for West Ham, scoring 13 goals and providing nine assists, and has made a bright start to his career in north London.

There were reports coming out of the London Stadium that the Hammers were happy to see the back of the player due to a reported attitude issue.

Tottenham should get the best out of Kudus by playing him in his favoured right-wing spot, something West Ham did not always do, while he can also fill in as a No.10 if required.

3. Luka Vuskovic

Transfer fee: £12m (€13.7m, $16m)

From: Hajduk Split

Age: 18

Tottenham fans will know exactly where we are coming from here, with Vuskovic a massive talent who will just get better and better with age.

Heralded as one of the best defensive talents in a generation, Vuskovic finally joined up with Spurs over the summer after spending last season on loan at Westerlo in Belgium to gain more first-team experience.

The 6ft 4in teenager has already made a name for himself as being a real threat from set-pieces and notched a goal and an assist in a pre-season win over Reading.

Vuskovic joined Hamburg on loan in the final days of the summer window as he takes the next step in his development, although many Tottenham supporters were keen on him staying around and providing back up fo a position where Frank is not exactly blessed.

2. Xavi Simons

Transfer fee: £51.8m (€60m, $69m)

From: RB Leipzig

Age: 22

In terms of overall ability, Simons would have been the No.1 pick and he fills a massive need for Tottenham after James Maddison was ruled out for likely the whole season with his ACL injury.

Simons is a magician on the ball and will provide goals and assists for Frank once he fully gets up to speed with the English game.

That has to be a slight concern, though, given that Simons struggled on the bigger stage at PSG and was not exactly pursued by a multitude of big clubs this summer when it was clear he was available for transfer.

A move to Chelsea looked on the cards for some time before Tottenham jumped in, and while Simons certainly has all the traits to be a world-class performer in north London, it’s now a matter of wait and see.

1. Joao Palhinha

Transfer fee: Loan with £27m (€31m, $36m) option to buy

From: Bayern Munich

Age: 30

Potentially a bit controversial here, but Tottenham have been crying out for an elite No.6 since the days of the Mousa Dembele/Victor Wanyama engine-room tandem.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was a decent player but had his limitations, while Yves Bissouma has been a huge disappointment after his much-heralded arrival from Brighton.

Portugal star Palhinha showed in the games against PSG and Manchester City that he is made for contests against the big boys and has given the Tottenham defensive line that much-needed midfield shield.

Yes, he struggled in the shock loss to Bournemouth last weekend, but hardly any Spurs players came out of the game with any credit as the winning start to the Premier League campaign ended.

Palhinha is a quality performer who will provide so much for Frank’s side this season and, on the evidence so far, it would be a huge surprise if he doesn’t complete a bargain £27m move come the summer of 2026.