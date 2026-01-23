Ranking Tottenham left-back options: Andy Robertson 4th best amid bizarre January swoop

As Tottenham Hotspur appear to be closing in on the shock signing of Andy Robertson from Liverpool, TEAMtalk has ranked the current left-back options available to Thomas Frank – and it’s not good reading for the Scot when it comes to gaining more playing time ahead of the World Cup.

News broke on Friday that Spurs have fast-tracked the signing of the Scotland skipper after striking a verbal agreement for the 31-year-old, who has been at Anfield since 2017 and made over 350 appearances for the Reds.

The addition of Robertson to Tottenham came as a real bolt from the blue and is more likely a reaction to Ben Davies being sidelined for the rest of the season with a fractured ankle than anything else, adding experience to a very young squad.

Indeed, Robertson is set to become the only active first-team squad member over the age of 30. However, his form for Liverpool this season shows a player clearly in decline and is a strange move when Spurs desperately need to improve other areas of their squad instead, especially after announcing the addition of highly-rated teenage Brazilian left-back Souza on Thursday.

With all that being said, let’s dive into why Robertson is only ranked fourth on the list of five realistic options Frank could use in the position, if he completes his proposed switch to north London.

5: Souza

The 19-year-old has now been officially unveiled by the club, after weeks of speculation over his switch from Santos.

Tottenham are reported to have paid £13million for the youngster, who played 24 times for Santos’ senior side in his debut season, having graduated from the club’s youth set-up.

Unless he is loaned out before the January window shuts, Souza is expected to challenge for a starting role once he gets used to his new surroundings.

However, a lack of experience at this level – no matter the talent – means he is last on this list.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

4: Andy Robertson

Most Liverpool fans will tell you that Robertson’s level has dropped off fairly dramatically over the last 18 months or so, leaving it as no surprise that the Reds are willing to cash in on a player who will be out of contract this summer.

Gone are the lung-busting displays of old under Jurgen Klopp, while his delivery from the left flank is also not at the same level as it once was.

One thing that Robertson is, however, is a leader, something this current Spurs squad is woefully short of and he could provide in abundance.

Indeed, Frank has also clearly highlighted the lack of experience as a major flaw in his side. However, it’s hard to justify Robertson starting over any of the players above him in this list, off the back of his form this season alone.

READ MORE: Sky Sports man reveals FIVE secret reasons Tottenham are buying Robertson from Liverpool

3: Micky van de Ven

Not his normal position when he plays for Tottenham, although it is where he lines up for the Netherlands and often excels.

Van de Ven, who continues to be heavily linked with a switch to Liverpool, has featured at left-back for Spurs on a few occasions and always looked a class act, but he is far more valuable centrally at club level.

That being said, Kevin Danso is more than reliable cover at centre-back and could easily slot in alongside Cristian Romero, as he did in midweek against Dortmund in the Champions League, and allow Van de Ven to move out wide.

Indeed, that is still a better option than Robertson playing there regularly – although Frank almost certainly thinks differently.

2: Djed Spence

The first-choice cover for Destiny Udogie, despite it not being his natural side, Spence has been a solid performer in the left-back position when asked to fill in.

It doesn’t always lead to great balance down that side, especially given that the England defender prefers to cut inside when he pushes further forward. Defensively, however, wingers often cut back onto his stronger right foot, which gives him an advantage.

Spence was actually thrust onto the left wing against Dortmund and proved that he does have the ability to go down the line and cross with his weaker foot. Indeed, Frank may well have stumbled onto a potential asset going forward and view the 25-year-old as more of an attacker for the remainder of the season than a defender, hence the proposed addition of Robertson.

DON’T MISS: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the January 2026 transfer window

1: Destiny Udogie

It’s such an incredible shame that injuries keep robbing Tottenham of their best left-back, with the team looking so much better balanced whenever he plays.

That was very much in evidence against Dortmund, with the Italy international putting in a tremendous display against a team currently flying in the Bundesliga.

The big issue for Spurs is keeping him off the treatment table for more than a few games at a time. Indeed, just when it looks like Udogie is getting back to his best again, another injury pops up to sideline him again.

That factor is clearly in the thoughts of Frank when it comes to interest in Robertson, although it’s highly unlikely that the Liverpool man would be north London bound if Udogie was a consistent starter.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.