Tottenham are ready to make a move for one of the best young playmakers in Europe, with a report suggesting that Newcastle United could decide to pull out of the race as the Magpies aim to beat Spurs to a Southampton star.

TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher has consistently reported that despite Tottenham’s woeful form in the Premier League this season, chairman Daniel Levy is ready to back head coach Ange Postecoglou with new signings in the January transfer window. With Spurs closer to the bottom three than the top four, the north London club need to make new additions to their squad for the second half of the campaign.

According to GiveMeSport, Tottenham are keen on a deal for Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki in the final days of the January window.

With Lyon in financial turmoil, the French club are ready to cash in on the 21-year-old, who can also play as a winger and has been described by Eurosport France journalist Martin Mosnier as “an exceptional dribbler£ who “can seemingly utilise both feet equally well”.

The report has claimed that Tottenham are “tempted to offer the 21-year-old a route out of his current surroundings” in the January transfer window, with there having been “admiring glances” at Cherki from the Spurs chiefs.

Newcastle United are also interested in Cherki, according to GiveMeSport, but there are reservations at St James’ Park over the 21-year-old Frenchman, who has scored five goals and given eight assists in 24 matches in all competitions for Lyon this season.

There are concerns at Newcastle over whether “Cherki is the right fit for the squad and Howe not being particularly keen on pouncing”, although the club’s Sporting Director Paul Mitchell has “some degree of interest” in the youngster.

Liverpool have also been linked with Cherki. A report in Spain this month claimed that the Premier League leaders are ready to pay £18.6m for the youngster.

Newcastle want to beat Tottenham to Tyler Dibling signing

While Newcastle are not overly fussed if Cherki moves to Tottenham, GiveMeSport has reported that the Magpies are determined to beat their Premier League rivals to the signing of Tyler Dibling.

Dibling has emerged as one of the finest young midfielders in the Premier League this season. With Southampton likely to get relegated to the Championship, the Saints will have to cash in on the 18-year-old at some point.

While Newcastle are keen on Dibling, they are unable to cough up the £55m transfer fee that Southampton want for him in January.

The Magpies are willing to wait until the summer of 2025, but they are aware of Tottenham’s interest in the midfielder and are fearful of a bid from the north London club in the final days of the January transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Dibling is open to a move to Spurs, who have already started talks over a potential transfer to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Latest Tottenham news: Nico Williams offer, Igamane interest

Cherki and Dibling are just two of the players Tottenham could reportedly bid in the January transfer window.

There’s speculation in the Spanish media that Spurs could also trigger the £49m release clause in Nico Williams’s contract at Athletic Bilbao.

Williams is one of the best young wingers in the world, and it is not a surprise at all that Tottenham are keen on securing his services.

Worryingly for Spurs, though, north London rivals Arsenal are also interested in Williams and could offer £49m for him.

Hamza Igamane is also a player on Tottenham’s radar. TEAMtalk understands that Spurs have sent scouts to watch the Rangers player in action.

Tottenham’s Premier League rivals Everton have watched the Rangers forward in action too and have been impressed with him.

Another player that Spurs want to sign is Angel Gomes, with a report claiming that that the Lille star prefers a move to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to a transfer to Manchester United of West Ham United.

