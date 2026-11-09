Tottenham reach decision on selling Conor Gallagher in January amid Everton, Crystal Palace links

Roberto De Zerbi is reported to have come to a decision over offloading Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window, amid Everton and Crystal Palace interest, with the England star’s minutes growing increasingly limited.

Spurs’ three-match winning streak hit the buffers on Saturday when they deservedly crashed to a 1-0 defeat at Leeds United, with De Zerbi particularly critical of a limp second-half display.

Gallagher came on with 25 minutes of the contest remaining at Elland Road and whistled an effort inches wide of James Trafford’s goal, in what was a rare second-half attack from the visitors.

In total, Gallagher, who was signed from Atletico Madrid back in January, has chalked up just 326 minutes of Premier League action across eight appearances, starting just three of those outings.

That has led to speculation over his future under De Zerbi, with the likes of Everton and Crystal Palace reported to be keen on striking a deal for the 26-year-old.

However, TEAMtalk understands that Toffees boss David Moyes has two bigger priorities when it comes to January, with Gallagher not currently in Everton’s plans for a new year swoop.

A return to Palace would make some sense, given Gallagher’s outstanding loan stint at Selhurst Park during the 2021/22 campaign, where he scored eight goals and also notched five assists in 39 appearances in all competitions.

The Eagles are, however, in freefall, with manager Pierre Sage on the brink of the sack as the club currently sits bottom of the Premier League.

DIVE DEEPER: Tottenham, Newcastle, Chelsea tracking the new Raphael Varane – Exclusive

De Zerbi has no intention of letting Gallagher leave

All that speculation is a moot point, though, with De Zerbi reportedly having zero intention of seeing the player move on in January.

A report from Football Insider claims that the Italian is determined to keep Gallagher at Tottenham, as he does not want to weaken a squad that has a reputation for picking up untimely injuries as soon as players are moved on.

The report adds that De Zerbi still views Gallagher as an important member of his squad, with the midfielder’s work rate, relentless pressing and commitment all major factors in keeping him around.

Gallagher only joined Tottenham from Atletico Madrid in January 2026, with Spurs paying a reported £34.6m to bring him back to the Premier League.

He currently remains under contract until 2031, meaning Tottenham are under no real pressure to even consider selling, especially when it comes to a player who can fill multiple midfield roles.

Gallagher’s hopes for more minutes going forward could be scuppered further, however, by Rodrigo Bentancur returning from his three-match ban, while big-money summer signings Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes have started to form a strong central midfield double pivot for De Zerbi.

READ MORE: Pedro Porro reaches decision on next move as Premier League trio completely shunned – Exclusive

Add in the fact that James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski can fill that No.10 role and offer more creativity in doing so, and Gallagher’s prospects do not look great going forward.

Tottenham will return to Premier League action with a home game against Ipswich Town on November 21 after the upcoming international break.