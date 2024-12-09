Tottenham have failed to win in their last four games and with pressure mounting on Ange Postecoglou, we can reveal Spurs’ stance on his future as manager.

The North London side’s 4-3 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday has seen them drop to 11th in the Premier League table, seven points adrift of the Champions League qualification spots.

Some supporters are demanding that Tottenham replace Postecoglou as manager, while others continue to back the Australian coach who has been hampered by several key players being hit by injuries.

Sources close to Tottenham have informed TEAMtalk that Postecoglou is safe in his job for now and that the club’s board are planning to back him in the January transfer window.

We understand that there will be no haste taken in any decision and Spurs’ chiefs are eager for Postecoglou’s project to work. There is also an acceptance behind the scenes that the manager needs reinforcements to be capable of delivering trophies.

The difference in squad depth between Chelsea and Tottenham on Sunday was clear to see as Chelsea replaced superstars with more high-level players and Spurs were forced to bring on inexperienced teenagers.

Although the likes of Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall are extremely talented they’re not yet good enough to push Tottenham up the league table.

Tottenham prepared to back Postecoglou in January

TEAMtalk sources have made it clear that Tottenham chiefs such as Daniel Levy are well aware there is major criticism coming from supporters and they want to play their part in fixing the situation.

Postecoglou was made aware when he took charge in the summer of 2023 that Spurs would have to sell superstar striker Harry Kane and he accepted that he wouldn’t be able to keep him or get a replacement of the same level.

Tottenham splashed out a club-record fee on Dominic Solanke this past summer and he’s scored five Premier League goals so far – but he’s still no Kane.

Defensive woes are also at the forefront of the club’s mind, with injuries causing havoc to the backline. Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven returned to the starting XI on Sunday, before later hobbling off with new or reoccurring injuries.

Defensive reinforcements will be one of Tottenham’s main focuses in the transfer window next month, with recruitment chiefs scouring the market for suitable options.

But this is a message that is being greeted with caution, as history shows that Tottenham chairman Levy always looks for the best deal. If he is to back Postecoglou in January, there may have to be an understanding that big money must be spent.

Tottenham round-up: Matheus Cunha interest / Inter centre-mid eyed

Meanwhile, Tottenham are reportedly one of several clubs to have shown interest in Wolves forward Matheus Cunha and are ‘keen to hold talks with his agents.’

Cunha, 25, has been excellent for Wolves this season but has been unable to stop his side’s dismal form that’s seen them drop to second-bottom in the Premier League table.

Under-fire Wolves boss Gary O’Neil has said Cunha will ‘definitely not’ be sold in January but it’s claimed that Tottenham could test the club’s resolve with a bid, while a move next summer could be on the cards.

In other news, Spurs are reportedly considering a swoop for Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi.

Reports in the Italian press state Tottenham are willing to pay a ‘significant’ fee of €35million (£29.3m / $36.9m) to bring Frattesi to the Premier League. Tottenham have been put on alert by the fact Frattesi has ‘complained’ about his lack of game time at Inter.

Frattesi is resultantly ready to consider offers this winter and Spurs are the frontrunners to land him, according to various Italian outlets.

IN FOCUS: Tottenham’s downfall since early Postecoglou highs

Ange Postecoglou record at Tottenham