Tottenham ready to submit ‘opening offer’ for nine-goal star chased by Europe’s elite

Tottenham have been linked with various attacking midfielders in recent weeks and are reportedly set to submit an ‘opening offer’ for one of their targets.

TEAMtalk sources state that Ange Postecoglou is determined to bring in someone who can provide competition for James Maddison in the number 10 position.

Chelsea star Conor Gallagher has been heavily linked with Spurs, along with Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White and Genoa’s Albert Gudmundsson.

However, reports now suggest that the North London side are pursuing a move for an alternative attacking midfield target.

According to Turkish outlet Aksam, Tottenham are chasing Fenerbahce star Sebastian Szymanski, whose form has caught the attention of multiple top sides.

The talented 24-year-old has scored nine goals and made 10 assists in 31 league appearances this season and has played a key role in his team’s title race.

Tottenham have been ‘monitoring Szymanski for months’ and now he’s ‘managed to convince them’ to firm up their interest with a bid.

Tottenham prepare ‘first offer’ for Fenerbahce star

The report claims that Tottenham are planning to launch a ‘first offer’ of €20m (£17.3m) for Szymanski and have already made contact with Fenerbahce over a deal.

This falls short of the Turkish club’s valuation of €20m (£21.5m), however, so it is ‘unlikely’ to be accepted.

Bundesliga champions-elect Bayer Leverkusen and Italian giants Napoli are also interested in signing Szymanski and are ready to compete with Tottenham for his signature.

TEAMtalk sources maintain that Chelsea star Gallagher remains Postecoglou’s top target for the summer, though, so it’s possible Spurs could sign both players.

The manager is also keen to bolster his defensive options and Tottenham have three centre-backs on their radar who could be available on free transfers.

Luton Town’s Gabriel Osho, Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly and Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo are all out of contract in the summer and they are interested in all of them.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Spurs have already made a ‘lucrative contract offer’ to Tosin as they try and win the race for his services.

Manchester United are also interested in signing the Fulham star, but Tottenham are the favourites at this stage.

With that in mind, Tottenham are clearly looking to get their transfer business done as early as possible, which will no doubt please Postecoglou and his team.