Tottenham ready to unleash jaw-dropping talent who can rival Arsenal, Liverpool sensations

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to unleash an incredible attacking talent onto the big stage, as they aim to showcase their own top youngsters after Arsenal and Liverpool starlets have made big headlines so far this season.

It’s been a strong start to the campaign for Spurs under their new boss Thomas Frank, suffering just the one defeat in their opening five Premier League outings and also claiming victory in their first Champions League contest.

While there has been plenty of noise surrounding Tottenham‘s impressive end to the summer transfer window, as they snapped up both Xavi Simons and Randal Kolo Muani, the club’s young talent continues to make waves.

Lucas Bergvall, 19, is already starting to make big strides under Frank, having initially flourished under Ange Postecoglou last term. Archie Gray, meanwhile, continues to wait in the wings but has now been identified as a midfielder by the new Tottenham manager after juggling many different roles in his first season at the club.

But, looking beneath that, Spurs have another top talent who has been making headlines at Under-18 and Under-21 level, in the shape of Luca Williams-Barnett.

The 16-year-old netted a brilliant first-half hat-trick as Tottenham’s Under-21s thrashed Leicester City away from home on Friday, and there have been calls from many fans to get him involved in the first team set-up sooner rather than later.

Williams-Barnett did actually get a taste of it last season when he was named in the matchday squad for the Europa League clash against Galatasaray, but did not feature.

In last season’s Under-18 Premier League he scored 19 goals in 20 games and also added nine assists, while he also grabbed a goal and an assist in the UEFA Youth League win over Villarreal last Tuesday.

Williams-Barnett is a No.10 by trade who glides past players, is two-footed and is known for scoring spectacular goal after spectacular goal.

Given all the noise surrounding Arsenal’s 15-year-old talent Max Dowman and Liverpool’s 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha so far this season, there is every chance that Williams-Barnett could be handed his first-team bow at some point of Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie at home to Doncaster Rovers.

Indeed, back in April, Williams-Barnett admitted that he is dreaming of scoring goals in front of a packed Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. That chance could come sooner than he thinks.

