Real Madrid’s pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur’s Micky van de Ven remains a key storyline ahead of the summer 2026 transfer window, with the centre-back drawing increasing attention from Europe’s elite.

As previously reported, TEAMtalk understands that Real Madrid holds a genuine interest in the 24-year-old, who is one of Spurs’ most important players.

Van de Ven’s blend of pace, aerial dominance, and ball-playing ability has marked him as one of the Premier League’s standout defenders.

Since joining Tottenham from Wolfsburg in 2023, he has established himself as a cornerstone of the north London club’s backline. Real Madrid, ever proactive in their recruitment, see the Netherlands international as a long-term successor to their ageing defensive core.

Club scouts have been impressed by his composure under pressure and ability to neutralise high-calibre forwards. His incredible goal against FC Copenhagen yesterday evening yet again showcased his ability.

Tottenham, however, remain resolute. With Van de Ven contracted until 2029, the club faces no immediate financial or contractual pressure to sell.

Spurs’ hierarchy view him as a world-class centre-back and a symbol of their ambitious project under Frank. Sources close to the club insist there is “zero intention” to part ways, with the defender’s development central to their plans, but one factor could prove pivotal…

Tottenham’s season could be crucial to Van de Ven’s future

TEAMtalk understands that Van de Ven has ambitions to play at the highest level consistently, and therefore, it is paramount that Tottenham seal Champions League qualification.

Failure to secure this could open the door for suitors. Paris Saint-Germain, long-term admirers since his Wolfsburg days, are also monitoring the situation closely. The Ligue 1 giants see him as a potential partner for Marquinhos in a revamped defence.

For Real Madrid, 2026 represents a strategic window. With veterans like Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba nearing the latter stages of their careers, Van de Ven fits the profile of a modern, versatile defender capable of thriving in Xabi Alonso’s system.

Tottenham’s stance is clear: only an astronomical offer, likely exceeding £90m and a new world-record deal for a defender, would force negotiations.

As the transfer saga unfolds, Van de Ven’s performances this season will dictate the intensity of the tug-of-war. For now, Spurs hold the cards – but Europe’s giants are circling.

Latest Tottenham news: Ivan Toney on radar / Juventus star eyed

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk has revealed that Tottenham are in a strong position to sign Ivan Toney, who could leave Saudi club Al-Ahli in January.

A number of clubs are interested in a mid-season loan, but the former Brentford forward’s relationship with Thomas Frank could give Spurs the upper hand.

In other news, Tottenham are one of four Premier League clubs keeping tabs on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who could be available for €20m (£17.5m / $23m) in January.

