While Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is the most likely next centre-back star at Real Madrid, TEAMtalk is aware the club are looking at a Tottenham man as a potential addition too.

Real Madrid have recently been linked with a fair few top centre-backs. The names most often cropping up are Liverpool’s Konate and Arsenal’s William Saliba.

However, TEAMtalk sources have told insider Dean Jones that a third Premier League star could be in the mix.

Jones says: “I was told Konate was the one they have considered most likely but clearly they have eyes on other players too. It is interesting that they are also now being linked with Micky van de Ven because I have heard that this might be a situation to watch across this season.

“At this stage I don’t believe there is any contact involved or anything like that, but Madrid want to turn people’s heads and if Van de Ven looks to raise his profile from Spurs then it is feasible he would see Madrid as a potential place to move to.

“I think he has been a player of interest to them for quite a while so we will have to wait and see if they make the jump to a more active pursuit.”

Liverpool moving to replace Konate

The move for Konate would be on a free transfer, with the defender – out of contract in 2026 – refusing contracts from Liverpool in order to move to Real when he becomes available.

The Reds are aware of the risk of that, as reports have suggested Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo has been identified as a replacement for the centre-back.

It is reported that Liverpool feel he fits their system.

However, TEAMtalk is aware that Marc Guehi – who the Reds were close to signing in the summer until Crystal Palace were unable to replace him – remains the top centre-back target at Anfield.

Real Madrid round-up: Vlahovic dreaming of Real

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic looked likely to leave the club in the summer, but they were unable to find a suitable option for him.

Now, though, he is said to see Real Madrid as his dream destination, and it’s reported the Spanish outfit view him as an ‘unbeatable’ market opportunity given he’s out of contract at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Nico Paz, who Real have a buyback clause for, has been named a “football genius” with it suggested he will show something “even more stellar” soon.

And problems are arising at Real for Vinicius Junior, amid a rift between him and Alonso, the forward suffering from Kylian Mbappe’s form, and the presence of other players who can replace the Brazilian.

