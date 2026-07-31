Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi has received a huge boost in his quest to sign Franco Mastantuono from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, with Jose Mourinho’s stance on the winger emerging in the Spanish media.

Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Martin Dubravka, Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson have been the six major signings for Tottenham so far this summer.

Tottenham are now trying to sign Savinho from Manchester City, with sources telling TEAMtalk that the winger is keen on a move to the north London club.

We understand that talks between Tottenham and Man City over Savinho are going on, with the Brazilian valued at £60million.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported this week that Tottenham want to sign another winger, along with Savinho.

This came following reports that Tottenham have made a move for Madrid winger Mastantuono.

Earlier this month, Cronica reported that Tottenham have enquired about signing Mastantuono.

The Argentina international winger joined Real Madrid from River Plate in the summer of 2025.

The 18-year-old scored three goals and gave one assist in 35 matches in all competitions last season.

Argentine news outlet Cronica reported that Tottenham have ‘initiated contact to enquire about the terms of a potential loan’, with Fulham among the clubs also keen.

The report added: ‘Real Madrid understands that the 18-year-old is going through a similar situation to the one Endrick experienced in his first months at the club.

‘The fierce competition for a place in the first team has reduced the opportunities for the former River Plate player, who is looking to get more playing time to accelerate his adaptation to European football.

‘Given this situation, the management began listening to offers from different teams on the continent, although they will prioritise a destination that guarantees continuity, a solid sporting project and a coach who is committed to their development.’

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Jose Mourinho sanctions Franco Mastantuono loan exit

Tottenham will now be delighted to learn that Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has sanctioned a loan exit for Mastantuono.

Mourinho has decided not to include Mastantuono in his squad for Saturday’s pre-season friendly match against Fiorentina in Austria.

Spanish journalist Sergio Valentin posted on X at 1:37pm on July 31: “Franco Mastantuono is left out of the squad because a team is being sought for him

“On June 4th, I already told you that Mourinho wasn’t counting on him.

“I remind you of the players who were on that list

“Four days ago, I told you it was the most likely departure.

“Nothing has convinced Mourinho

“He will go out on loan”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote on X at 1:05pm on July 31: “Franco Mastantuono will leave Real Madrid on loan, decision confirmed on club side as reported over recent weeks.

“Real didn’t include Franco in the squad for this weekend as he has to leave on loan.

“Club indicate preference for European loan over River Plate return.”

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