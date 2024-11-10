Real Madrid are keen to bring in defensive reinforcements and have reportedly identified Tottenham and Everton stars Cristian Romero and Jarrad Branthwaite as targets.

The LaLiga giants are looking to bring in cover for centre-back Eder Militao who is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering his second ACL injury in 15 months. David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are also in their 30s and they will need to be replaced in the near future.

Several names have already been linked, with RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba and Spanish international Aymeric Laporte on their shortlist. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have also looked to the Premier League, where two players have caught their eye.

As reported by CaughtOffside, Romero has rejected Real Madrid’s interest in the past, but the Spanish club could make another move for him in the January window.

Although Tottenham are keen to keep Romero, his future remains ‘uncertain.’ He is under contract until 2027 and despite Spurs being keen to tie him down to an extension, they have been unable to do so thus far.

Branthwaite, on the other hand, is also under contract with Everton until 2027. He was a top target for Manchester United over the summer and remains on their radar ahead of the January window, despite them having three previous bids rejected for him.

Branthwaite is described as an ‘important target’ for Real Madrid but sources have consistently told TEAMtalk that Everton won’t budge on his price tag, which stands at over £75m.

Recent reports have suggested that Romero could ‘push’ for a move to Real Madrid if the LaLiga club launch a bid for him in 2025.

Tottenham chairman Dany Levy has already made it clear that he will demand a huge fee for the defender, however, with Spurs said to value the Argentine international at a whopping £150m.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Real Madrid do hold genuine interest in Romero but an exit from Tottenham is unlikely in January.

The North London side could be forced to consider a sale at the end of the season if he doesn’t sign a new contract before then, however.

Everton, meanwhile, are prepared for more offers for Branthwaite in January after they managed to keep hold of him over the summer.

The 21-year-old is widely considered to be one of the best young defenders in the world and it’s no surprise to see former Toffees boss Ancelotti keen on a reunion.

As mentioned, Everton won’t budge on their price tag of over £75m for Branthwaite. They are also set to be taken over by The Friedkin Group by the end of the year and that should give them the financial capability to offer the England international a lucrative new contract.

With that in mind, only a huge bid would give Real Madrid the chance to sign Romero or Branthwaite in January.

Real Madrid round-up: Man City target Valverde / Tchouameni to leave?

Meanwhile, Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde is reportedly a target for Manchester City as they look to bring in cover for injured superstar Rodri.

Reports from Spain suggest Man City are ‘very interested’ in the 26-year-old, who is a mainstay in Real Madrid’s starting XI and has a whopping €1bn (£830m / $1.1bn) release clause in his contract.

However, Real Madrid ‘re not willing to let go of one of their pillars without a fight. Valverde has renewed his contract with the white club on several occasions, Real Madrid could reject any offer for the young Uruguayan, especially considering his importance within Carlo Ancelotti ‘s system.’

However, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Real Madrid are willing to consider offers for another midfielder – Aurelien Tchouameni.

The French international is a long-term target for Liverpool. His poor performances this season mean that Ancelotti will sanction his departure, but only if a club matches his £100m price tag.

